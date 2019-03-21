OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: James Bay — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35; TM.
Friday: Matoma — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30.75; AX.
Friday: Droeloe — With Fytch, Tails, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-25; AX.
Saturday: Graveyard and Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats — With Demob Happy, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Saturday: Ripe — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17; AX.
Sunday: Liz Phair — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.
Sunday: Blaqk Audio —With Silent Rival, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Monday: Boyce Avenue — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$55; AX.
Monday: Lil Baby — With City Girls, Blueface, Jordan Hollywood, Marlo, Rylo Rodriquez and 42 Dugg, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Deafheavan/Baroness — With Zeal & Ardor, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.50; AX.
Wednesday: The Spillionaires — 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
March 28: Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
March 29: Catfish and the Bottlemen — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30-$35; AX.
March 29: JD McPherson — With JP Harris, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$22; AX.
March 29: Muzzy Bearr — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $15-$25; AX.
March 29-30: Itchy-O — With Amigo the Devil, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $35-$40; AX.
March 30: Switchfoot — With Tyson Motsenbocker, 7:15 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
March 30: Kansas —7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$125; AT.
March 30: Dabin — With Trivecta, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
March 30: PROF — With Mac Irv, Cashinova, Willie Wonka, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18.50-$20; AX.
April 1: Pink — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $20-$199.50; AT.
April 1: Tesla — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$78; AT.
April 1: Lennon Stella — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75; AX.
April 2: Buddy Guy — With Jimmie Vaughan, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$85; AT.
April 2: Jack & Jack — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26.50; AX.
April 2: Hop Along — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75-$23; AX.
April 3: Plini — With Mestis, Dave Mackay, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
April 4: Spencer Crandall — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$15; AX.
STAGE
Friday and Sunday: Sebastian Maniscalco — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.75-$59.75; AT.
Saturday: Bert Kreischer — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50; AT.
Sunday: Marc Maron — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35; bouldertheater.com.
Through April 7: “Silent Sky” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Through April 14: “Every Brilliant Thing” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through April 14: “The Basque Things in Life” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays, noon and 2 p.m. Saturdays, noon Sundays, The BiTSY Stage, Denver, donations accepted; bitsystage.com.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Through May 26: “Oliver” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through March 31: “Art of the State 2019” — Galleries at the Arvada Center, Arvada; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 4: “The Color of Light” — Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Saturday: Powabunga — Music, mountain and art festival, Vail; powabungafest.com.
