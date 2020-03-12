AX: axs.com
LN: livenation.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Mayhem, ABBATH — 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50-$32; AX.
Friday: Keane — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.50-$125; AX.
Friday: The Four Tops — 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $47-$102; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Friday: Lespecial — With Schema Things, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $13-$15; AX.
Friday-Saturday: The Infamous Stringdusters — With Wood Belly on Friday, with The Sweet Lillies on Saturday, 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $49.95-$55; AX.
Saturday: Blake Shelton — With Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver. Go online for ticket prices; AT.
Saturday: Lawrence — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$22; AX.
Saturday: Nora En Pure — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$35; AX.
Monday: Destoyer — With Nap Eyes, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$23; AX.
Wednesday: Jamestown Revival — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
Wednesday: Jonathan Wilson — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$28; AX.
March 19: Amy Grant — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$69.95; PM.
March 19: Third Eye Blind — With Saves the Day, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.50-$109.50; AX.
March 19: The Music of Cream - Disraeli Gears Tour — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; bouldertheater.com.
March 19: ARMNHMR — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
March 20: Carnifex/3Teeth — With The Browning, Skold, 6 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$28; AX.
March 20: Pueblo Spring Jam — With Sugarhill Gang and Furious 5, p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $30-$67; pueblomemorialhall.com.
March 20: Tenth Mountain Division — With Pixie & the Partygrass Bosy, High Country Hustle, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
March 20: Dabin — With Crystal Skies and support from Nurko and Last Heroes, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $23.75-$27; AX.
March 21: Deafheaven — With Inter Arma, Greet Death, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$28; AX.
March 21: Avi Kaplan — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18-$20; AX.
March 22: Olivia O'Brien — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $23.75-$25; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Tyler Henry — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $44.50-$114.50; PM.
Friday: "A Bit of Sea Between - A Celtic Adventure" — 7:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $16-$20; sdc-arts.org.
Friday: Iliza — 7:30 and 10 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $35-$65; AX.
Sunday: "George Orwell’s 1984" — Presented by Aquila Theatre, 4 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $24-$30; sdc-arts.org/performances/center-stage.
Tuesday: Cody Ko & Noel Miller — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $38.50-$45; AX.
Wednesday: Dancing With the Stars — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$129.95; PM.
March 20: Chris Tucker — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.95-$79.95; PM.
March 20: David Spade — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $49.50-$59.50; bouldertheater.com.
March 20-April 5: "The Drowsy Chaperone" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $20 and up; 303-987-7845.
ART
March 21-May 3: "Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through April 26: "Phantom Canyon: A Digital Circuit" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 26: "Color in Color" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 3: "Perennial Favorites from the Francis King Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 8: "Drones: Is the Sky the Limit?" — Through May 8, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver; wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/drones
Through May 10: "Representing the West: A New Frontier" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 10: "Selections from the Regional & Contemporary Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 25: "Shiki Dreams" — 2219 E. 21st St., Denver, $14; prismajic.com.
Through May 31: "Eyes On: Anthony McCall" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through June 13: "Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations" — Museum of Outdoor Arts - Indoor Galleries, Englewood; moaonline.org.
Through July 12: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 29: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: "Shantell Martin: Words and Lines" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM