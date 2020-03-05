AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$99.95; AX.
Friday: Ben Rector — With Cody Fry, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $36.50-$75; AT.
Friday: Three 6 Mafia — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $37 and up; TM.
Friday-Saturday: Excision — 6 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $53.75-$240; AT.
Saturday: Ned Ledoux — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $22-$42; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Saturday: Lane 8 — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $33.50-$76; AX.
Saturday: Amanda Miguel & Diego Verdaguer — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; AT.
Saturday: ZZ Ward — With Patrick Droney, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Saturday: Colony House — With Tyson Motsenbocker, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Saturday: Beast Coast — With Mannequin Pussy, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
Wednesday: The Unlikely Candidates — With Castlecomer, RH2, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
March 12: Post Malone — With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59.50 and up; AT.
March 12: Dwight Yoakam — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.95-$129.95; AX.
March 12: The Copper Children/Handmade Moments — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16-$20; AX.
March 12: Thundercate — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29-$75; AX.
March 13: Mayhem, ABBATH — 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $28.50-$32; AX.
March 13: Keane — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.50-$125; AX.
March 13: The Four Tops — 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $47-$102; pueblomemorialhall.com.
March 13: Lespecial — With Schema Things, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $13-$15; AX.
March 13-14: The Infamous Stringdusters — With Wood Belly on March 13, with The Sweet Lillies on March 14, 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $49.95-$55; AX.
March 14: Blake Shelton — With Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver. Go online for ticket prices; AT.
March 14: Lawrence — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$22; AX.
March 14: Nora En Pure — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$35; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: My Dad Wrote a Porno — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$59.50; AT.
Friday-Sunday: "Tour de Force" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.
Saturday: "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" Tour — 9 a.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.50 and up; AT.
Sunday: Middleditch and Schwartz — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$69.50; paramountdenver.com.
Wednesday: "Escape to Margaritaville" — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $58.50-$88; pueblomemorialhall.com.
March 13: Tyler Henry — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $44.50-$114.50; AT.
March 13: "A Bit of Sea Between - A Celtic Adventure" — 7:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $16-$20; sdc-arts.org.
March 13: Iliza — 7:30 and 10 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $35-$65; AX.
March 15: "George Orwell’s 1984" — Presented by Aquila Theatre, 4 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $24-$30; sdc-arts.org/performances/center-stage.
ART
Through April 26: "Phantom Canyon: A Digital Circuit" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 26: "Color in Color" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 3: "Perennial Favorites from the Francis King Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 8: "Drones: Is the Sky the Limit?" — Through May 8, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver; wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/drones
Through May 10: "Representing the West: A New Frontier" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 10: "Selections from the Regional & Contemporary Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 25: "Shiki Dreams" — 2219 E. 21st St., Denver, $14; prismajic.com.
Through May 31: "Eyes On: Anthony McCall" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through July 12: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 29: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: "Shantell Martin: Words and Lines" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
