out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Catfish and the Bottlemen — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30-$35; AX.
Friday: JD McPherson — With JP Harris, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$22; AX.
Friday: Muzzy Bearr — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $15-$25; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Itchy-O — With Amigo the Devil, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $35-$40; AX.
Saturday: Switchfoot — With Tyson Motsenbocker, 7:15 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Saturday: Kansas —7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$125; AT.
Saturday: Dabin — With Trivecta, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Saturday: PROF — With Mac Irv, Cashinova, Willie Wonka, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18.50-$20; AX.
Monday: P!NK — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $20-$199.50; AT.
Monday: Tesla — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$78; AT.
Monday: Lennon Stella — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75; AX.
Tuesday: Buddy Guy — With Jimmie Vaughan, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$85; AT.
Tuesday: Jack & Jack — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26.50; AX.
Tuesday: Hop Along — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75-$23; AX.
Wednesday: Plini — With Mestis, Dave Mackay, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
April 4: Spencer Crandall — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$15; AX.
April 5: The Long Run — Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; AT.
April 5: Breaking Benjamin — 7:30 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $34.95-$54.95; AT.
April 5: The Interrupters — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $24; AX.
April 5: Durand Jones & the Indications — With Ginger Root, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16; AX.
April 5: Hozier — 9 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $35-$44.50; AX.
April 6: Cursive — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
April 6: Spiritualized — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $17; AX.
April 7: Against the Current — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
April 9: Maggie Rogers — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
April 9: Eric B. & Rakim — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $43.50-$79.50; AX.
April 11: William Clark Green — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$17; AX.
STAGE
Through April 7: “Crazy for You” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $20; lakewood.org/lccpresents.
Through April 7: “Silent Sky” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Through April 14: “Every Brilliant Thing” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintage theatre.org.
Through April 14: “The Basque Things in Life” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays, noon and 2 p.m. Saturdays, noon Sundays, The BiTSY Stage, Denver, donations accepted; bitsystage.com.
Through April 28: “Our Town” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley .com.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Through May 26: “Oliver” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Sunday: “Art of the State 2019” — Galleries at the Arvada Center, Arvada; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 4: “The Color of Light” — Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 5: “Ron Johnson: Once Upon a Time in the West” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts .org.
Through May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
April 11-14: Spring Back to Vail Music Festival — Vail; vail.com/springback.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM