Out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Anderson.Paak & the Free Nationals — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for ticket prices; AX.
Friday: Aly & AJ — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$27; AX.
Saturday: Lettuce — With The Soul Rebels, Tauk, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.75; AX.
Monday: David Gray — 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $55-$85; AX.
Monday: Local Natives — With Middle Kids, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36-$41; AX.
Tuesday: Turnpike Troubadours — With Pat Green, American Aquarium, Parker McCullum, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40; AX.
Wednesday: Coheed and Cambria — With Mastodon, 5 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $44 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Zedd on the Rocks — With Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips, Dwilly, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$85; AX.
Wednesday: Jennifer Lopez — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.95 and up; AT.
Wednesday: Whiskey Myers — With Brent Cobb, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50-$30; AX.
June 20: Train/Goo Goo Dolls — With Allen Stone, 6:45 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $30-$125; AX.
June 20: John Fogerty — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99.95; AX.
June 20: Manila Killa — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$17; AX.
June 21: Andrea Bocelli — With the Colorado Symphony, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $82 and up; AT.
June 21: Blackbear — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35-$99; TM.
June 21: Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $31-$33; AX.
June 21: Squirrel Nut Zippers — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28.50-$50; AX.
June 21-23: Umphrey’s McGee — 7 p.m. June 21-22, 5 p.m. June 23, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.75; AX.
June 22: Machine Gun Kelly — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39-$115; TM.
June 22: Sticky Fingers — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
June 22: Yeasayer — With Oh, Rose, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75-$30; AX.
June 23: John Paul White — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75-$23; AX.
June 23: Rhett & Link — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $45-$85; denvercenter.org.
STAGE
Friday-June 30: “My Way” — A musical tribute to Frank Sinatra, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $20-$36; performancenow.org.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Eddie Izzard — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $42-$69; AT.
June 21: One Funny Mother — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$45; AT.
June 23: truTV Impractical Jokers — 7:30 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $49.50-$69.50; AT.
Through June 23: “Queen of Conspiracy” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Saturday: Electric Funeral Fest IV — Denver’s premiere heavy music festival, 3 Kings Tavern, Denver; tinyurl.com/y54a6xvp.
Friday-Sunday: Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival — Riverbend Park, Palisade; palisademusic.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Juneteenth Music Festival — Celebrate freedom, community and culture, Denver; denver.org.
June 20-23: Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience — With a greater variety of artists playing not only at the Benedict Music Tent, but also at various venues in town, Aspen; tinyurl.com/yb2awjrz.
June 20-22: Telluride Bluegrass Festival — Town Park, Telluride; bluegrass.com/telluride.
