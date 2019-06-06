Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: New Kids on the Block — With Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.95-$199.95; AT.
Friday: Little Feat — 8:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44-$99.50; AX.
Saturday: Garth Brooks — 7 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, $83.70; broncosstadiumatmilehigh.com.
Saturday: Big Head Todd and the Monsters — With Toad the Wet Sprocket, Colin Hay, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$69.50; AX.
Saturday: Citizen/Knuckle Puck — With Hunny, Oso Oso, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24-$27; AX.
Saturday: Ludovico Einadui — 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $49.95-$125; AX.
Monday: Sublime with Rome — With SOJA, Common Kings, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $28.50-$63.25; AX.
Monday: LANY — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $27 and up; TM.
Monday: The Strumbellas — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50-$30; AX.
Tuesday: Rainbow Kitten Surprise — With Caamp, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $30-$45; AX.
Wednesday: Young the Giant/Fitz & the Tantrums — With COIN, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89.50; AX.
Wednesday: Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike — Featuring Bobbie Brown, 8 p.m., Denver Coliseum, Denver, $55-$175; AX.
Wednesday: Dennis Lloyd — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Wednesday: Enanitos Verdes and Hombres G — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49-$150; AT.
June 13: San Holo — With Shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black, Duskus b2b Eastghost, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$80; AX.
June 14: Anderson.Paak & the Free Nationals — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for ticket prices; AX.
June 14: Aly & AJ — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$27; AX.
June 15: Lettuce — With The Soul Rebels, Tauk, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.75; AX.
STAGE
Sunday: Game Grumps Live! The Final Party — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37.50; AT.
Tuesday-June 16: “Fiddler on the Roof” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
June 14-30: “My Way” — A musical tribute to Frank Sinatra, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $20-$36; performancenow.org.
Through June 16: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through June 23: “Queen of Conspiracy” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Saturday-Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Saturday: Greeley Blues Jam — The “Blues 101 Stage” highlights some talented young blues performers, Greeley; greeleybluesjam.com.
Friday-Saturday: Central Jazz Fest — With four stages in various parts of town, Central City; tinyurl.com/yc235vbn.
Friday-Saturday: Folk ‘N Bluegrass Festival — Music with views, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.
Friday-Saturday: Holly Bluegrass Festival — Gateway Park, Holly; bluegrassfestivalguide.com/events/holly.
Saturday: Rock ‘N Soul Jam — Celebration of classic rock, soul, blues and swing music, Feed Store Amphitheater Park, Westcliffe; rocknsouljam.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market — Food, music, art activities and demonstrations, West Washington Park neighborhood, Denver; asld.org.
Saturday-Sunday: Wearable Art Festival — Vendors, art demos, food and more, Front Street, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.
Saturday-Sunday: Denver Berkeley Park Arts and Music Festival — Juried fine arts, music, food and more, Berkeley Park, Denver; tinyurl.com/yctdzqrq.
Saturday-Sunday: Arts and Crafts Show — More than 60 vendors, Town Park, Grand Lake; gograndlake.com.
June 13-16: Country Jam Music Festival — Featuring 30 bands on three stages, Grand Junction; countryjam.com.
une 14-15: Electric Funeral Fest IV — Denver’s premiere heavy music festival, 3 Kings Tavern, Denver; tinyurl.com/y54a6xvp.
June 14-16: Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival — Riverbend Park, Palisade; palisademusic.com.
June 15: Glenn Miller Swing Festival — Learn how to swing dance, live music and more, Fort Morgan City Park, Fort Morgan; morgancountytourism.com/events.
June 15-16: Juneteenth Music Festival — Celebrate freedom, community and culture, Denver; denver.org.
