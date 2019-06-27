Out of Town
MUSIC
Friday: Pitbull — With Baby Bash, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $30-$229; AX.
Friday: The Struts — With The Glorious Sons, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.99-$35; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Blue October — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30.75 and up; AX.
Friday-Sunday: Widespread Panic — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $67.50; AX.
Saturday: The Fab Faux: Tribute to The Beatles — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
Saturday: PUP — With Ratboys, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19.99-$22; AX.
Saturday: Jamestown Revival — With Ian Noe, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17.50-$20; AX.
Tuesday: Shawn Mendes — With Alessia Cara, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$129.99; AT.
Tuesday: Ocean Alley — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Wednesday: Santana — With The Doobie Brothers, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $47-$198; AT.
Wednesday: Carly Rae Jepsen — 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
July 4: Blues Traveler — With Leftover Salmon, Jackie Greene, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $30-$65; AX.
July 4: Rubedo’s Independence Day V — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $5-$18; AX.
July 5: Mastadon — With Aweminus, Stabby, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $15-$27; AX.
July 5-7: The Avett Brothers — 7:30 p.m. July 5-6, 6:30 p.m. July 7, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95-$99.50; AX.
July 6: August Burns Red — With Silverstein and Silent Planet, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $18 and up; TM.
July 7: Hugh Jackman — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.50-$225; AT.
STAGE
Friday-Aug. 4: “Crowns” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Saturday-Sunday: Blues from the Top Music Festival — Dedicated to the future of young musicians, Hideaway Park, Winter Park; grandblues.org/bluesfromthetop.
Saturday-Sunday: High Peaks Art Festival — Nederland; highpeaksartfestival.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Art Festival — With 2D and 3D art, Salida; salidaartsfestival.com.
July 4-6: Breckenridge July Art Festival — Nationally ranked 60th of fine art festivals, Main Street Station, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com/festivals-calendar/breckartfestival.
July 5: Mount Sopris Music Fest — Celebrates Carbondale’s vibrant, local, live music scene, 4th Street Plaza and Park, Carbondale; carbondale.com.
July 5-6: Spanish Peaks Music Festival — With lineup of country music, La Veta; tinyurl.com/y7ysq6wj.
July 5-7: Cherry Creek Arts Festival — Celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts, Cherry Creek North Shopping District, from 2nd to 3rd Avenues, Denver; tinyurl.com/y29s6qm4.
July 6-7: Art in the Park — All handmade items., Main Street, La Veta; spanishpeaks country.com.
July 6-28: Music in the Mountains Classical Music Festival — Durango; musicinthe mountains.com.
July 6-Aug. 4: Central City Opera Festival — Central City; centralcityopera.org.
