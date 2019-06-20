OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Andrea Bocelli — With the Colorado Symphony, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $82 and up; AT.
Friday: Blackbear — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35-$99; TM.
Friday: Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $31-$33; AX.
Friday: Squirrel Nut Zippers — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28.50-$50; AX.
Friday-Sunday: Umphrey’s McGee — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.75; AX.
Saturday: Machine Gun Kelly — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39-$115; TM.
Saturday: Sticky Fingers — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Yeasayer — With Oh, Rose, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75-$30; AX.
Sunday: John Paul White — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75-$23; AX.
Sunday: Rhett & Link — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $45-$85; denvercenter.org.
Tuesday: Death Cab for Cutie — With Mitski, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$56.50; AX.
Wednesday: New Found Glory — With Real Friends, The Early November, Doll Skin, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27-$32; AX.
Wednesday: Kacey Musgraves — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40.50-$70.50; AX.
June 28: Pitbull — With Baby Bash, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $30-$229; AX.
June 28: The Struts — With The Glorious Sons, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.99-$35; AX.
June 28-29: Blue October — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30.75 and up; AX.
June 28-30: Widespread Panic —7 p.m. June 28-29, 6 p.m. June 30, p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $67.50; AX.
June 29: The Fab Faux: Tribute to the Beatles — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
June 29: PUP — With Ratboys, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19.99-$22; AX.
June 29: Jamestown Revival — With Ian Noe, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17.50-$20; AX.
STAGE
Friday: “One Funny Mother” — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$45; AT.
Sunday: truTV Impractical Jokers — 7:30 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $49.50-$69.50; AT.
Monday: The Try Guys — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34-$84; AT.
June 28-Aug. 4: “Crowns” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverart museum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Arts Festival — More than 80 artists, Lionshead Mall/Arrabelle at Vail Square, Vail; vailartsfestival.com.
Saturday: Colorado Prairie Music Festival — Hugo; seelincolncounty.com.
Saturday: Meekerpalooza Arts and Music Festival — Showcasing dance, singing, music, visual and culinary arts, Meeker; meekerpalooza.com.
Saturday: Art in the Park — Local, regional and international artists, Carmichael Park, Brighton; tinyurl.com/ycar558x.
Saturday: Harvest Music Festival — With local musicians, DeLaney Community Farm, Aurora; projectworthmore.org/first-harvest-fest.
Saturday-Sunday: Music, Arts Festival — Music, arts and crafts, food and more, Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch; hrconcertband.org.
Monday: Stevie Wonder — A SeriesFest Benefit Celebrating TV & Music, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.50 and up; AX.
June 27-29: Beanstalk Music and Mountain Festival — Three days of music, yoga, Rancho Del Rio, Bond; beanstalkfestival.com.
June 27-Aug. 3: Colorado Music Festival — Providing access to the best of the world’s music through education and performance., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.
June 27-Aug. 18: Aspen Festival and School — Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.
June 29-30: Blues from the Top Music Festival — Dedicated to the future of young musicians, Hideaway Park, Winter Park; grandblues.org/bluesfromthetop.
June 29-30: High Peaks Art Festival — Nederland; highpeaksartfestival.com.
June 29-30: Art Festival — With 2D and 3D art, Salida; salidaartsfestival.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM