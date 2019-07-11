Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: The Motet/Galactic — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $36-$75; AX.
Friday: Khalid — With Clairo, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.95-$99.95; AT.
Friday: Tab Benoit — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Friday: Flosstradamus and 4B — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $20; TM.
Saturday: Cody Jinks — With Mark Chesnutt, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50 and up; AX.
Saturday: Streetlight Manifesto — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $27.50-$89.71; TM.
Saturday: Michael Bublè — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $65-$159.50; AT.
Sunday: Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter — With the Colorado Symphony, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.75-$79.50; AX.
Monday: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band — With Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$95; AX.
Tuesday: Norah Jones — With Mavis Staples, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
Wednesday: Shinedown — 6:30 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $35-$65; AT.
Wednesday: The Head and the Heart — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$89.50; AX.
July 19: Hammer’s House Party — With Sir Mix‐a‐Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Funky Bunch, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $26.50-$89.50; AX.
July 19: Blister 66 — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
July 19-21: The String Cheese Incident — 7 p.m. July 19-20, 5 p.m. July 21, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $51.75-$86.75; AX.
July 21: Jon Bellion — 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $79-$288; TM.
July 21: Penteon Rococo — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
July 21: Intocable — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$85; AT.
STAGE
Friday-Aug. 14: “The Wedding Singer” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Friday-Aug. 18: “Emma” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
July 18: Dude Perfect — 7:30 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $25-$55; AT.
July 19: Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40; AT.
July 20: Patton Oswalt — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
Through July 28: Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Aug. 4: “Crowns” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: “Everyone but the Browns: 1340 Pennsylvania St. Through the Year” — Molly Brown House Museum, Denver; mollybrown.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Saturday: Bobstock Music Festival — Headlined by Mark McGrath, Firehouse and Lita Ford, Fort Morgan City Park, Fort Morgan; tinyurl.com/y6d6k96l.
Friday-Sunday: Colorado Black Arts Festival — Showcasing the talents of local, regional and national African-Americans in art and culture, City Park, Denver; colbaf.org.
Friday-Sunday: Art on the Rockies — Fine art, kid’s zone and more, Colorado Mountain College, Edwards; artontherockies.org.
Friday-Sunday: The Ride Festival — Stellar rock and roll music, Telluride; ridefestival.com.
Friday-Sunday: Fine Art Festival — More than 50 artisans from 13 categories, Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Flatiron Crossing Fine Art Festival — Artists from around the country, Broomfield; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
Saturday-Sunday: Alpine ArtAffair — Outdoor juried show, Hideaway Park, Winter Park; alpineartaffair.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Art in the Park — More than 150 vendors, food, drink and more, West Lincoln Park, Steamboat Springs; tinyurl.com/y7ruo76u.
Tuesday: Arts & Crafts Festival — Fine arts and crafts and good food, Town Park and along Silver Street, Lake City; tinyurl.com/yasumjcu.
Wednesday: Disrupt Fest — Featuring The Used, Thrice, with Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping with Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro the Hero, 12:45 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $32-$80; AX.
Wednesday-July 20: Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase — Sheridan Opera House, Telluride; telluride americana.com.
July 19-20: SnowyGrass Bluegrass Festival — Local bands, food and more, Baldwin Park, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.
July 19-20: Rapid Grass BlueGrass Festival — Idaho Springs; rapidgrassfestival.com.
July 19-21: Alma Festival in the Clouds — Outdoor art and music festival, Alma Town Park, Alma; tinyurl.com/y9np6996.
July 20-21: Downtown Art Festival — National and local artists, Paepcke Park, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
July 20-21: Jazz Festival — Hideaway Park, Winter Park; tinyurl.com/yb4lum5q.
July 20-21: Pearl Street Arts Fest — Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; tinyurl.com/ycext7jz.
