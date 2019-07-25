Out of Town
MUSIC
Friday: Jason Aldean — With Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35-$110; AX.
Friday: The Psychedelic Furs/James — With Dear Boy, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $40-$45; AX.
Friday: Cash’d Out (The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute) — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Tedeschi Trucks Band — With Blackberry Smoke, Shoves & Rope, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$127.25; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Hot Water Music — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $35; AX.
Saturday: 21 Savage — With DaBaby, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $37 and up; TM.
Saturday: Black Pistol Fire — With Thunderpussy, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
Sunday: John Prine with the Colorado Symphony — With I’m With Her, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$150; AX.
Sunday: Trace Adkins — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; AT.
Monday: Frank Iero and The Future Violents — With Geoff Rickly, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater, Denver, $20; TF.
Monday-Tuesday: Chris Tomlin — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39-$105; AX.
Wednesday: Peter Frampton — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.50 and up; AX.
Aug. 1: “Weird Al” Yankovic — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$90; AX.
Aug. 1: Wynonna & the Big Noise — 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $50.75-$85; AX.
Aug. 2: Bonobo — With Tokimonsta, Mall Grab, Quantic, B. Traits and Catching Flies, 7 p.m., Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, $33 and up; TM.
Aug. 2: Kill Paris — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Aug. 2-3: My Morning Jacket — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$95; AX.
Aug. 3: Tower of Power — 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver, $23 and up; TM.
Aug. 3: Live and Bush — With Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35; TM.
Aug. 3: Bowling for Soup & Reel Big Fish — With Mest, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
Aug. 3: The Drums — 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$22; AX.
Aug. 4: Gregory Alan Isakov — With Mountain Man, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$75; AX.
Aug. 4: PRETTYMUCH — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $24 and up; TM.
STAGE
Through Aug. 4: “Crowns” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 4: “The Wedding Singer” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Emma” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: “Everyone but the Browns: 1340 Pennsylvania St. Through the Years” — Molly Brown House Museum, Denver; mollybrown.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverart museum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Underground Music Showcase — Colorado’s premier Indie festival, Denver; undergroundmusicshowcase.com.
Friday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.
Friday-Sunday: RockyGrass — Originally founded by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, this festival is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals, Planet Bluegrass Ranch, Lyons; bluegrass.com/rockygrass.
Saturday-Sunday: Keystone River Run Village Art Festival — More than 80 artists, Keystone; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
Saturday-Sunday: Cheesman Park Art Fest — Currently ranked fourth in the nation for sales of classic & contemporary craft, Denver; tinyurl.com/y4rarvjr.
Aug. 1-3: Main Street Art Festival — Ranked 23rd in Sunshine Artist’s top 200 fine art festivals in 2016, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
Aug. 2-4: Crested Butte Arts Festival — Juried art exhibition, culinary demonstrations, music and more, Elk Avenue, Crested Butte; crestedbutteartsfestival.com.
Aug. 2-4: ARISE Music Festival — Music, yoga, camping, art, activism, Sunrise Ranch, Loveland; arisefestival.com.
Aug. 2-4: Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival — South Fork; rhythmsontherio.com.
Aug. 3: Carbon Valley Music and Spirits Festival — Music, beer garden, kid’s events and more, Centennial Field, Dacono; ci.dacono.co.us.
Aug. 3: Barbershop Music Festival — Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com.
Aug. 3-4: Beaver Creek Art Festival — Local and national artists, Avon; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
Aug. 3-4: Bluegrass and Beer Festival — Keystone; keystonefestivals.com.
Aug. 3-4: Art in the Square — Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music, Old Town Square, Fort Collins; coloradoevents.org/artinthesquare.
