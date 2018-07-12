OUT OF TOWN
MUSIC
Saturday: Keith Urban — 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $41-$105.50; AX.
Sunday: Thirty Seconds to Marks & Walk the Moon — With K. Flay, lovelytheband cq, Jukebox the Ghost, Welshly Arms, L.I.F.T., 1:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.95-$99.50; AX.
Sunday: Sheryl Crow — 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $60-$70; AT.
Sunday: Jackson Browne — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40.50-$90.50; AX.
Monday: Imagine Dragons — With Grace VanderWaal, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$129.50; AX.
Monday: Unknown Mortal Orchestra — With Shamir, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Tuesday: Jesse McCartney — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Wednesday: Sylvan Esso — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $43.75-$47.50; AX.
Wednesday: Counting Crows — With +LIVE+, 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.50-$125; AT.
Wednesday: Bazzi — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
July 20: The Roots — 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $54 and up; TM.
July 20-22: The String Cheese Incident — With JJ Grey & Mofro, 7 p.m. July 20; with The Main Squeeze, 7 p.m. July 21; with Rising Appalachia, 5 p.m. July 22, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95 and up; AX.
July 21: Def Leppard & Journey — With The Pretenders, 6 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, $39.50-$179.50; TM.
July 21: In the Whale — With Citra,Hellgrammites, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12; AX.
July 22: Third Eye Blind — 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $42-$52; AT.
July 24: TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $79-$84; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
July 24: Foreigner — With Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $25-$99.50; AT.
July 24: Paramore — With Foster the People, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$89.50; AX.
July 24: Chris Blue — 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
July 25: Killer Queen — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.50; AX.
July 26: Seether — 7:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36; AX.
July 26: Sarah McLachlan — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$129.50; AX.
STAGE Friday-July 22: “Butterflies are Free” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Jones Theatre, Westcliffe, $5-$15; jonestheater.com.
Friday-Aug. 5: “9 to 5 the Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Friday-Aug. 19: “Lend Me a Tenor” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Monday: “American Idol” — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $70 and up; TM.
July 20-Aug. 5: “Sister Ace” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, PACE Center, Parker, $24 and up; parkerarts.org.
July 21: “The Dollop” — With Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds, 7 p.m., June Swaner Gates Gall, Denver, $35 and up; newmantix.com.
July 22: Robert Dubac’s “The Book of Moron” — 7 p.m., Comedy Works South, Denver, $49; comedyworks.com.
July 25-Aug. 5 2018: “Les Misérables” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up. Go online for times and dates: denvercenter.org.
ART
Through Aug. 5: “Cyberscapes” — By Serenity Forge, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ ycsxg2n6.
Through Aug. 12: Jeffrey Gibson: “Like a Hammer” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: Derrick Adams: “Transmission” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Lisa Oppenheim: “Spine” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Kristen Hatgi Sink: “Honey” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Patrice Renee Washington: “Charts, Parts, and Holders” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sept. 3: “Radeaux: De Tamaño Natural” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 16: Traces” — Works by Caroline Peters, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday and Saturday: Rhythm on the River — Entertainment, runs, food and more, Roger’s Grove, Longmont; tinyurl.com/yag7xlrm.
Friday and Saturday: Nightvision Festival — Christian music festival, Community Park. Olathe; nightvisionphm.com.
Friday-Sunday: Colorado Black Arts Festival: Showcasing the talents of local, regional, and national African Americans in art and culture, City Park, Denver; colbaf.org.
Friday-Sunday: Vail’s Art on the Rockies — Fine art, kid’s zone and more, Colorado Mountain College, Edwards; artontherockies.org.
Saturday and Sunday: Festival of the Arts — Local and national artists, The Promenade Shops at Centerra, Loveland; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
Saturday and Sunday: The Ride Festival — Stellar rock and roll music, Telluride; ridefestival.com.
Saturday and Sunday: Fine Art Festival — More than 80 artisans from 13 categories, Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.
Saturday and Sunday: Alpine ArtAffair cq — Outdoor juried show, Hideaway Park, Winter Park; alpineartaffair.com.
Saturday and Sunday: Art in the Park — More than 150 vendors, food, drink and more, West Lincoln Park, Steamboat Springs; tinyurl.com/y7ruo76u.
Tuesday: Arts & Crafts Festival — Fine arts and crafts and good food, Town Park and along Silver Street, Lake City; tinyurl.com/yasumjcu.
Wednesday-July 2: Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase — Sheridan Opera House, Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.
July 20 and 21: Global Dance Festival — With Adventure Club, Arty and more., Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver; globaldancefestival.com.
July 20 and 21: SnowyGrass — Bluegrass Festival, local bands, food and more, Baldwin Park, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.
July 20-22: Alma Festival in the Clouds — Outdoor art and music festival, Alma Town Park, Alma; tinyurl.com/y9np6996.
July 20-22: Sculpture Show — Juried display of sculptors from the Rocky Mountain region, Basham Park, Creede; tinyurl.com/ycorearh.
July 21: Jazz Festival — owntown Longmont; tinyurl.com/yb7tgpay.
July 21 and 22: Jazz Festival — Hideaway Park, Winter Park; tinyurl.com/yb4lum5q.
July 21 and 22: Pearl Street Arts Fest — Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; tinyurl.com/ycext7jz.
July 21 and 22: Arts & Crafts Festival — Pop-up arts and crafts festival, Ute Mountain Casino Hotel; utemountaincasino.com.
July 21 and 22: Riverside Art and Music Festival — National artists, food, music and more, Salida; tinyurl.com/yd4ug9qy.
July 21 and July 22: Arts Festival — Life-size sculptures, photography, glass, paintings, ceramics, one-of-a-kind jewelry and mixed media, Aspen; tinyurl.com/ycxplkj2.
July 26-29: Underground Music Showcase — Colorado’s premier Indie festival, Denver; undergroundmusicshowcase.com.COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
