OUT OF STAGE
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: The Roots — 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $54 and up; TM.
Friday-Sunday: The String Cheese Incident — With JJ Grey & Mofro, 7 p.m. Friday; with The Main Squeeze, 7 p.m. Saturday; with Rising Appalachia, 5 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95 and up; AX.
Saturday: Def Leppard & Journey — With The Pretenders, 6 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, $39.50-$179.50; TM.
Saturday: In the Whale — With Citra, Hellgrammites, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12; AX.
Sunday: Third Eye Blind — 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $42-$52; AT.
Tuesday: TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $79-$84; concerts. botanicgardens.org.
Tuesday: Foreigner — With Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $25-$99.50; AT.
Tuesday: Paramore — With Foster the People, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$89.50; AX.
Tuesday: Chris Blue — 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Wednesday: Killer Queen — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.50; AX.
July 26: Seether — 7:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36; AX.
July 26: Sarah McLachlan — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$129.50; AX.
July 27: Chaka Khan — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $80-$85; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
July 27: Shania Twain — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $69.95-$149.95; AT.
July 27: Beats Antique and The Polish Amassador & the Diplomatic Scandal — With CloZee, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$75; AX.
July 27: Pandas & People — With Lola Rising, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
July 28 and 29: Drake — With Migos, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59.50 and up; AT.
July 28 and 29: Tedeschi Trucks Band — With Drive-by Truckers, The Marcus King Band, 7 p.m. July 28, 5:30 p.m. July 29, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.75 and up; AX.
July 29: Guster — With Van William, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $63-$68; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
July 29: Chris Isaak — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $45-$55; AT.
July 30: Halsey — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.50-$75; AX.
July 31: NAS/Black Star — With Pusha T, Brother Ali, the Reminders, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$89.50; AX.
July 31: Weezer — With Pixies, 6 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.75-$85; AX.
July 31: Shinedown/Godsmack — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $35-$99.50; AT.
July 31: Playboi Carti — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$35; AX.
Aug. 1: Colorado Symphony Presents: Yo-Yo Ma Performs Bach — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$175; AX.
Aug. 2: “HARD Red Rocks 2018” — Featuring DJ Snake, Virtual Self, Mija, GG Magree, Hekler, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42 and up; AX.
STAGE
Through Aug. 5: “The Bridges of Madison County” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 5: “9 to 5 the Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Through Aug. 19: “Lend Me a Tenor” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Friday-Aug. 5: “Sister Ace” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, PACE Center, Parker, $24 and up; parkerarts.org.
Saturday: “The Dollop” — With Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds, 7 p.m., June Swaner Gates Gall, Denver, $35 and up; newmantix.com.
Sunday: Robert Dubac’s “The Book of Moron” — 7 p.m., Comedy Works South, Denver, $49; comedyworks.com.
Wedesday-Aug. 5: “Les Misérables” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up. Go online for times and dates: denvercenter.org.
ART
Through Aug. 5: “Cyberscapes” — By Serenity Forge, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ycsxg2n6.
Through Aug. 12: Jeffrey Gibson: “Like a Hammer” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: Derrick Adams: “Transmission” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Lisa Oppenheim: “Spine” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org cq.
Through Aug. 26: Kristen Hatgi Sink: “Honey” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Patrice Renee Washington: “Charts, Parts, and Holders” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sept. 3: “Radeaux: De Tamaño Natural” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 16: “Traces” — Works by Caroline Peters, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday and Saturday: Global Dance Festival — With Adventure Club, Arty and more., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver; globaldancefestival.com.
Friday and Saturday: SnowyGrass — Bluegrass festival, local bands, food and more, Baldwin Park, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.
Friday-Sunday: Alma Festival in the Clouds — Outdoor art and music festival, Alma Town Park, Alma; tinyurl.com/y9np6996.
Friday-Sunday: Sculpture Show — Juried display of sculptors from the Rocky Mountain region, Basham Park, Creede; tinyurl.com/ycorearh.
Saturday: Jazz Festival — Downtown Longmont; tinyurl.com/yb7tgpay.
Saturday and Sunday: Jazz Festival — Hideaway Park, Winter Park; tinyurl.com/yb4lum5q.
Saturday and Sunday: Pearl Street Arts Fest — Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; tinyurl.com/ycext7jz.
Saturday and Sunday: Arts & Crafts Festival — Pop-up arts and crafts festival, Ute Mountain Casino Hotel; utemountaincasino.com.
Saturday and Sunday: Riverside Art and Music Festival — National artists, food, music and more, Salida; tinyurl.com/yd4ug9qy.
Saturday and Sunday: Arts Festival — Life-size sculptures, photography, glass, paintings, ceramics, one-of-a-kind jewelry and mixed media, Aspen; tinyurl.com/ycxplkj2.
July 26-29: Underground Music Showcase — Colorado’s premier Indie festival, Denver; undergroundmusicshowcase.com.
July 27 and 28: Jazz Festival — World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.
July 27-29: Many Hands Fiber Arts Festival — Fiber artists display, share, educate about the diverse creative aspects of every fiber arts discipline, Telluride; manyhandsfiberarts festival.org.
July 28 and 29: River Run Village Art Festival — With more than 80 artists, Keystone: keystonefestivals.com.
July 28 and 29: Cheesman Park Art Fest — Denver; dasheventsdenver.com/cheesman.
July 28-Aug. 11: International Dance Festival — Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres, Vail; vaildance.org.
