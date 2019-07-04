OUT OF TOWN
MUSIC
Friday: Mastadon — With Aweminus, Stabby, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $15-$27; AX.
Friday-Sunday: The Avett Brothers — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95-$99.50; AX.
Saturday: August Burns Red — With Silverstein and Silent Planet, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $18 and up; TM.
Sunday: Hugh Jackman — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.50-$225; AT.
Monday: MercyMe — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35.50-$95.50; AX.
Tuesday: Dirty Heads — With The Interrupters, Dreamers, Bikini Trill, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$87.50; AX.
Tuesday: Bad Religion — With Dave Hause & the Mermaid, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
Wednesday: Face Vocal Band — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $30-$125; AX.
July 11: Louis the Child — With Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, Evan Giia, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$76.50; AX.
July 11: Hootie & the Blowfish — With Barenaked Ladies, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $30-$129.50; AX.
July 11: Ariana Grande — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $34.95 and up; AT.
July 11: Deerhunter — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
July 11: Shooter Jennings — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$27; AX.
July 12: The Motet/Galactic — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $36-$75; AX.
July 12: Khalid — With Clairo, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.95-$99.95; AT.
July 12: Tab Benoit — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
July 12: Flosstradamus and 4B — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $20; TM.
July 13: Cody Jinks — With Mark Chesnutt, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50 and up; AX.
July 13: Streetlight Manifesto — 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $27.50-$89.71; TM.
July 13: Michael Bublè — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $65-$159.50; AT.
July 14: Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter — With the Colorado Symphony, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.75-$79.50; AX.
STAGE
Tuesday-July 28: Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Aug. 4: “Crowns” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Friday: Mount Sopris Music Fest — Celebrates Carbondale’s vibrant, local, live music scene, 4th Street Plaza and Park, Carbondale; carbondale.com.
Friday-Saturday: Spanish Peaks Music Festival — With lineup of country music, La Veta; tinyurl.com/y7ysq6wj.
Friday-Sunday: Cherry Creek Arts Festival — Celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts, Cherry Creek North Shopping District, from Second to Third avenues, Denver; tinyurl.com/y29s6qm4.
Saturday-Sunday: Art in the Park — All handmade items, Main Street, La Veta; spanishpeakscountry.com.
Saturday-July 28: Music in the Mountains Classical Music Festival — With musicians of the highest caliber., Durango; musicinthemountains.com.
Saturday-Aug. 4: Central City Opera Festival — Central City; centralcityopera.org.
July 11-14: High Mountain Hay Fever — Bluegrass Festival — The Bluff and Summit Park, Westcliffe; highmountainhayfever.org.
July 11-14: Rocky Mountain Ukefest — Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians, Durango; rockymountainukefest.com.
July 12-13: Bobstock Music Festival — Headlined by Mark McGrath, Firehouse and Lita Ford, Fort Morgan City Park, Fort Morgan; tinyurl.com/y6d6k96l.
July 12-14: Colorado Black Arts Festival — Showcasing the talents of local, regional and national African Americans in art and culture, City Park, Denver; colbaf.org.
July 12-14: Art on the Rockies — Fine art, kid’s zone and more, Colorado Mountain College, Edwards; artontherockies.org.
July 12-14: The Ride Festival — Stellar rock ‘n’ roll music, Telluride; ridefestival.com.
July 12-14: Fine Art Festival — More than 50 artisans from 13 categories, Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.
July 13-14: Flatiron Crossing Fine Art Festival — Artists from around the country, Broomfield; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
July 13-14: Alpine ArtAffair — Outdoor juried show, Hideaway Park, Winter Park; alpineartaffair.com.
July 13-14: Art in the Park — More than 150 vendors, food, drink and more, West Lincoln Park, Steamboat Springs; tinyurl.com/y7ruo76u.
