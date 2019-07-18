Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Hammer’s House Party — With Sir Mix-a-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Funky Bunch, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $26.50-$89.50; AX.
Friday: Blister 66 — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Friday-Sunday: The String Cheese Incident — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $51.75-$86.75; AX.
Sunday: Jon Bellion — 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $79-$288; TM.
Sunday: Penteon Rococo — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
Sunday: Intocable — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$85; AT.
Monday: Diana Ross — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46-$251; AX.
Tuesday: Beck & Cage the Elephant — With Spoon, Starcrawler, 5:45 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $43 and up; AX.
Tueday: Killer Queen — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$55; AX.
Tuesday: Cam’ron — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.95-$30; AX.
Wednesday: Trampled by Turtles — With Deer Tick, The Dead South, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$85; AX.
July 25: Tanacious D — Accompanied by the Colorado Symphony with Wynchester, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$89.50; AX.
July 25: Trampled by Turtles — 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $75-$135; AX.
July 25: Built to Spill — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30-$35; AX.
July 25: Sister Hazel — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$28; AX.
July 26: Jason Aldean — With Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $35-$110; AX.
July 26: The Psychedelic Furs/James — With Dear Boy, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $40-$45; AX.
July 26: Cash’d Out (The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute) — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
July 26-27: Tedeschi Trucks Band — With Blackberry Smoke, Shoves & Rope, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$127.25; AX.
July 26-27: Hot Water Music — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $35; AX.
July 27: 21 Savage — With DaBaby, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $37 and up; TM.
July 27: Black Pistol Fire — With Thunderpussy, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
July 28: John Prine with the Colorado Symphony — With I’m With Her, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$150; AX.
July 28: Trace Adkins — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$79.50; AT.
STAGE
Friday: Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $40; AT.
Saturday: Patton Oswalt — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
July 25-28: “Ms. Butterfly” — 7:30 p.m. July 25-27, 2:30 p.m. July 28, Gates Concert Hall, Denver, $20-$35; newmantix.com.
Through July 28: Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Aug. 4: “Crowns” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 4: “The Wedding Singer” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $15-$25; evergreenplayers.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Emma” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: “Everyone but the Browns: 1340 Pennsylvania St. Through the Year” — Molly Brown House Museum, Denver; mollybrown.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverart museum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Saturday: SnowyGrass Bluegrass Festival — Local bands, food and more, Baldwin Park, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.
Friday-Saturday: Rapid Grass BlueGrass Festival — Idaho Springs; rapidgrassfestival.com.
Friday-Sunday: Alma Festival in the Clouds — Outdoor art and music festival, Alma Town Park, Alma; tinyurl.com/y9np6996.
Saturday-Sunday: Downtown Art Festival — National and local artists, Paepcke Park, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
Saturday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — Hideaway Park, Winter Park; tinyurl.com/yb4lum5q.
Saturday-Sunday: Pearl Street Arts Fest — Juried celebration of visual arts celebrating photography, sculpture and upcycled art, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; tinyurl.com/ycext7jz.
July 25-28: Sculpture Show — Juried display of sculptors from the Rocky Mountain region, Basham Park, Creede; tinyurl.com/ycorearh.
July 25-Aug. 4: International Festival of Arts & Technology — To bring awareness of how digital science enhances the arts, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver; difat.com.
July 26-28: Underground Music Showcase — Colorado’s premier Indie festival, Denver; undergroundmusicshowcase.com.
July 26-28: Jazz Festival — World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.
July 26-28: RockyGrass — Originally founded by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, this festival is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals, Planet Bluegrass Ranch, Lyons; bluegrass.com/rockygrass.
July 27-28: Keystone River Run Village Art Festival — More than 80 artists, Keystone; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
July 27-28: Cheesman Park Art Fest — Currently ranked fourth in the nation for sales of classic and contemporary craft, Denver; tinyurl.com/y4rarvjr.COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM