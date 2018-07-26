MUSIC
Friday: Chaka Khan — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $80-$85; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
Friday: Shania Twain — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $69.95-$149.95; AT.
Friday: Beats Antique and The Polish Ambassador & the Diplomatic Scandal — With CloZee, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$75; AX.
Friday: Pandas & People — With Lola Rising, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Saturday and Sunday: Drake — With Migos, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59.50 and up; AT.
Saturday and Sunday: Tedeschi Trucks Band — With Drive-by Truckers, The Marcus King Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.75 and up; AX.
Sunday: Guster — With Van William, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $63-$68; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
Sunday: Chris Isaak — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $45-$55; AT.
Monday: Halsey — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.50-$75; AX.
Tuesday: NAS/Black Star — With Pusha T, Brother Ali, the Reminders, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$89.50; AX.
Tuesday: Weezer — With Pixies, 6 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.75-$85; AX.
Tuesday: Shinedown/Godsmack — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $35-$99.50; AT.
Tuesday: Playboi Carti — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$35; AX.
Wednesday: Colorado Symphony Presents: Yo-Yo Ma Performs Bach — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$175; AX.
Aug. 2: “HARD Red Rocks 2018” — Featuring DJ Snake, Virtual Self, Mija, GG Magree, Hekler, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42 and up; AX.
Aug. 3: Lucero/Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$45; AX.
Aug. 3: Ben Harper & Musselwhite — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $59.50; AX.
Aug. 3: Susto — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Aug. 4: Luke Bryan — 4 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, $24 and up; TM.
Aug. 4: Steve Miller Band — With Peter Frampton, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $32.50-$149.50; AX.
Aug. 4: Little River Band — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $25-$35; AT.
Aug. 4: Alison Wonderland — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26.75-$31.75; AX.
Aug. 5: UB40 — Featuring Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $39-$49; AT.
Aug. 5: Havok — With Screwtape, Jungle Rot, Extinction A.D., 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Aug. 7: Chvrches — With Pale Waves, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36; AX.
Aug. 8: Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $62-$67; concerts.botanic gardens.org.
Aug. 8: Portugal. The Man — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.75-$89.50; AX.
Aug. 8: Jack White — 8 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $65-$85; AT.
Aug. 8: Jeff Lynne’s Elo — With Dawes, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $51.50 and up; AT.
Aug. 8: David Foster — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50-$100; AT.
Aug. 8: Shane Smith & the Saints — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17; AX.
Aug. 9: Angélique Kidjo’s Remain in Light and Femi Kuti & the Positive Force — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $70-$75; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
Aug. 9: Leon Bridges — With Khruangbin, Masego, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56.95-$82; AX.
Aug. 9: Rayland Baxter — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Aug. 9: Wheeler Walker Jr. — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22; AX.
Aug. 9: Lupe Fiasco — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32; AX.
STAGE
Through Aug. 19: “Lend Me a Tenor” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Aug. 6: Steve Martin and Martin Short — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$179.50; AX.
Aug. 8-19: “On Your Feet!” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up. Go online for times and dates: denvercenter.org.
Aug. 8-26: “Waistwatchers the Musical” — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $40-$50; 303-987-7845.
Aug. 9-12: Youth Theater Musical — “Through the Looking Glass” — 7 p.m. Aug. 9-11, 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Jones Theatre, Westcliffe, $5-$20; jonestheater.com.
ART
Through Aug. 12: Jeffrey Gibson: “Like a Hammer” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: Derrick Adams: “Transmission” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Lisa Oppenheim: “Spine” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Kristen Hatgi Sink: “Honey” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Patrice Renee Washington: “Charts, Parts, and Holders” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sept. 3: “Radeaux: De Tamaño Natural” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 16: Traces” — Works by Caroline Peters, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday and Saturday: Jazz Festival — World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.
Friday-Sunday: Many Hands Fiber Arts Festival — Fiber artists display, share, educate about the diverse creative aspects of every fiber arts discipline, Telluride; manyhandsfiberartsfestival.org.
Friday-Sunday: RockyGrass — Founded by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, RockyGrass is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals, Planet Bluegrass Ranch, Lyons; bluegrass.com/rockygrass.
Saturday and Sunday: River Run Village Art Festival — With more than 80 artists, Keystone: keystonefestivals.com.
Saturday and Sunday: Cheesman Park Art Fest — Denver; dasheventsdenver.com/cheesman.
Saturday-Aug. 11: International Dance Festival — Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres, Vail; vaildance.org.
Aug. 3-5: Jazz Festival — Telluride; telluridejazz.org.
Aug. 3-5: Arise Music Festival — Loveland; arisefestival.com.
