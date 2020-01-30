AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks — Featuring ZHU, with They, SNBRN, Channel Tres and DJ Cassidy, 6:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99.95; AX.
Saturday: Miranda Lambert — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $25 and up; AT.
Saturday: Railroad Earth — Featuring Peter Rowan, with Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$80; AX.
Feb. 7: Queensrÿche — With John 5, Eve to Adam, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $20-$35; AX.
Feb. 7: Baynk — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Feb. 8: Courtney Barnett — With Hachiku, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $40.75-$99; AX.
Feb. 8: Wolf Parade — With Land of Talk, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30; AX.
Feb. 8: Dylan LeBlanc — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Feb. 9: Joseph — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $27.50-$29; AX.
Feb. 9: Ja Rule — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$99.50; AT.
STAGE
Friday: Michael Carbonaro — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $35 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Friday-Feb. 9: "Peter Pan" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.
Feb. 7-8: Brian Regan — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8, 10 p.m. Feb. 8, Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.75-$75; AT.
Feb. 9: Jeanne Robertson — 3 p.m., Newman Center at University of Denver, Denver, $35-$95; newmantix.com.
ART
Feb. 8-May 9: "Representing the West: A New Frontier" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through March 7: "Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 3: "Perennial Favorites from the Francis King Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 31: "Eyes On: Anthony McCall" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through July 12: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 29: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31, 2021: "Shantell Martin: Words and Lines" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Feb. 7-March 1: Winter Folk Music and Photography Showcase — 635 Third Ave., Longmont; tinyurl.com/vxmj626.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM