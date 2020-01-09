AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Meadow Mountain — With The Wooks, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17-$20; AX.
Saturday: The Infamous Stringdusters — Featuring Michael Travis & Jason Hann with Trout Steak Revival, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $27.95-$55; AX.
Saturday: Goldfinger — With Mustard Plug, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.99; AX.
Saturday: Sullivan King — With Eliminate, Grabbitz, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $20.75-$28; AX.
Saturday: Spectacle — With Bad Snacks, Nouveau Rich, MR., 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Tuesday: Black Violin — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $27.50-$50; AT.
Wednesday: Randy Rogers Band — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30-$60; AX.
Jan. 16: Cursive/Cloud Nothings — With Criteria, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.75-$25; AX.
Jan. 17: Fruition/The California Honeydrops — With Mama Magnolia, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.50 and up; AX.
Jan. 17: Heilung — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$45; AX.
Jan. 17-18: Drive-By Truckers — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $33.50-$55; AX.
Jan. 18: Super Diamond — Tribute to Neil Diamond, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $16.88-$26.75; AX.
Jan. 18: Hairball — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$39.50; AT.
Jan. 19: Shooter Jennings — With Mike and the Moonpies, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$27; AX.
STAGE
Jan. 16: "Oddville" — 7:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $16-$20; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 19: Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Feb. 9: Frost/Nixon — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$32; vintagetheatre.com.
ART
Saturday-Feb. 1: "Elements" — Works by Adrienne Stein, Gallery 1261, Denver; gallery1261.com.
Jan. 18-March 7: "Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sunday: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sunday: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through Feb. 2: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM