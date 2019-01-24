Out of Town
MUSIC
Friday: The Wailers — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75-$29.75; AX.
Saturday: The Wailers — 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $32 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Saturday: Sunsquabi — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $27-$67; TM.
Saturday: Hippo Campus — With Now, Now, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26; AX.
Saturday: Los Stellarians — Featuring SA of 311, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Monday: Justin Timberlake — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $20-$199.50; AT.
Jan. 31: Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $69.50-$199.50; AT.
Jan. 30-31: YG — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.95; AX.
Feb. 1: Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks — Featuring Atmosphere, with De La Soul, Living Legends, Watsky, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95 and up; AX.
Feb. 1: Herobust — With DMVU, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Feb. 4: Jesse McCartney — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50; AX.
Feb. 4: The Districts — With Deeper, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16; AX.
Feb. 5: LP — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Feb. 5: MadeinTYO — With Thutmose, Key, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Feb. 6: The Knocks — With Young & Sick, Blu Detiger, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75-$22.75; AX.
Feb. 7: Guster — With Henry Jamison, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
Feb. 7: The Midnight Club — With One Flew West, Creature Canopy, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
STAGE
Through Feb. 2: “The Pinter Plays” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, John Hand Theater, Denver, $17-$25; germinalstage.com.
Through Feb. 10: Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, PACE Center, Parker, $29-$34; parkerarts.org.
Through Feb. 17: “Betrayal” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Feb. 24: “Last Night and the Night Before” — Ricketson Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Through March 3: “Nunsense” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Friday: Wanda Sykes — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
Friday-Sunday: “Rock of Ages” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org.
Friday-Feb. 24: “Anna Karenina” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Friday-March 3: “Lost in Yonkers” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
Saturday: Middleditch and Schwartz — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$39.50; AT.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: Christina P — 8 p.m. Jan. 31, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Feb. 1-2, Comedy Works, Larimer Square, Denver, $22 and up; comedyworks.com.
Feb. 1-10: “The Wizard of Oz” — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $35-$155; coloradoballet.org.
Feb. 5: Adam Sandler — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$250; AX.
Feb. 6-17: “Bat Out of Hell” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
ART
Through March 3: “Dior: From Paris to the World” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 4: “The Color of Light” — Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Saturday-May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Feb. 3-May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
