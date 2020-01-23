AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Rex Orange County — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $77 and up; TM.
Friday: RJD2 — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $20-$80; AX.
Saturday: Lucero Block Party West — With Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, Brody Danger, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$150; AX.
Saturday: Radical Face — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $28-$30; AX.
Saturday: Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos — With Dispatch and State Radio, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Goldfish — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Tuesday: Poppy — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22; AX.
Wednesday: The Used — With Dragged Under, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
Jan. 30: Los Kung Fu Monkeys — With The Holophonics, The Dendrites, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Jan. 30: The Wailers — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75-$29.75; AX.
Jan. 30: Trippie Redd — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $72 and up; TM.
Jan. 31: Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks — Featuring ZHU, with They, SNBRN, Channel Tres and DJ Cassidy, 6:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99.95; AX.
Feb. 1: Miranda Lambert — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $25 and up; AT.
Feb. 1: Railroad Earth — Featuring Peter Rowan, with Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$80; AX.
STAGE
Saturday: "Choir of Man" — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $58.50-$88; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Tuesday: Saint Motel — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26-$28; AX.
Jan. 31: Michael Carbonaro — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $35 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Jan. 31-Feb. 9: "Peter Pan" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.
Through Feb. 9: Frost/Nixon — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$32; vintagetheatre.com.
ART
Saturday-May 3: "Perennial Favorites from the Francis King Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through Feb. 1: "Elements" — Works by Adrienne Stein, Gallery 1261, Denver; gallery1261.com.
Through Feb. 2: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 7: "Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 31: "Eyes On: Anthony McCall" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through July 12: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 29: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31, 2021: "Shantell Martin: Words and Lines" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
