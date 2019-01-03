Out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: American Aquarium — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Saturday: Chad Prather — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AT.
Saturday: Chris Knight — With Kody West, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Jan. 10: Spectacle — With Beak Nasty, Jordan Polovina, Tortuga, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Jan. 11: Mustard Plug — With Younger Than Neil, Sorry Sweetheart, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17; AX.
Jan. 16: Disturbed — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $20-$199.50; AT.
Jan. 16-17: Wild Child — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
STAGE
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Friday: Sal Vulcano — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37.50-$42.50; AT.
Tuesday-Jan. 20: “A Bronx Tale” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Jan. 15-16: Chris D’Elia — 7 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $29.50 and up; bouldertheater.com.
Jan. 17: “Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo” — 7:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $24-$30; sdc-arts.org.
ART
Through Jan. 13: “Western Romance” — From the King Collection, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Mendoza/Mendoza” — Works by John and Dorothy Mendoza, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 14: Lindsey Kustusch: “After Dark” — Abend Gallery, Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Jan. 19: Lawrence Harris: Renowned Afro-American Artist — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
