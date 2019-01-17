Out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Cursive — With Campdogzz, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday and Saturday: Railroad Earth — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.95; AX.
Saturday: Steel Panther — 8:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19.75 and up; TM.
Sunday: RJD2 — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
Tuesday: Corrosion of Conformity — With Crowbar, Weedeater, Mothership, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Tuesday: Desert Dwellers — 8:45 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22; AX.
Wednesday: NAO — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Jan. 24: The Reminders — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Jan. 25: The Wailers — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75-$29.75; AX.
Jan. 26: The Wailers — 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $32 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Jan. 26: Sunsquabi — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $27-$67; TM.
Jan. 26: Hippo Campus — With Now, Now, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26; AX.
Jan. 26: Los Stellarians — Featuring SA of 311, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Jan. 28: Justin Timberlake — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $20-$199.50; AT.
Jan. 31: Fleetwood Mac — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $69.50-$199.50; AT.
Jan. 30-31: YG — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.95; AX.
STAGE
Through Feb. 2: “The Pinter Plays” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, John Hand Theater, Denver, $17-$25; germinalstage.com.
Through Feb. 17: “Betrayal” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Through March 3: “Nunsense” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Friday-Feb. 10: Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, PACE Center, Parker, $29-$34; parkerarts.org.
Friday-Feb. 24: “Last Night and the Night Before” — Ricketson Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Tuesday: Cody Ko and Noel Miller — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; axs.com.
Jan. 25: Wanda Sykes — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
Jan. 25-27: “Rock of Ages” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org.
Jan. 25-Feb. 24: “Anna Karenina” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Jan. 25-March 3: “Lost in Yonkers” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
Jan. 26: Middleditch and Schwartz — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$39.50; AT.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: Christina P — 8 p.m. Jan. 31, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Feb. 1-2, Comedy Works, Larimer Square, Denver, $22 and up; comedyworks.com.
ART
Through March 3: “Dior: From Paris to the World” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 4: “The Colorado of Light” — Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Saturday-May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Jan. 26-May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
