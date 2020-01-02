AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Shane Smith & the Saints — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18-$20; AX.
Friday: Float Like a Buffalo — With Pamlico Sounds, The Great Salmon Famine, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Jan. 9: Zach Heckendorf — With Nina and the Moonlighters, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$24; AX.
Jan. 10: Meadow Mountain — With The Wooks, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17-$20; AX.
Jan. 11: The Infamous Stringdusters — Featuring Michael Travis & Jason Hann with Trout Steak Revival, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $27.95-$55; AX.
Jan. 11: Goldfinger — With Mustard Plug, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.99; AX.
Jan. 11: Sullivan King — With Eliminate, Grabbitz, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $20.75-$28; AX.
Jan. 11: Spectacle — With Bad Snacks, Nouveau Rich, MR., 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
STAGE
Through Jan. 19: Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Jan. 11-Feb. 1: "Elements" — Works by Adrienne Stein, Gallery 1261, Denver; gallery1261.com.
Through Jan. 12: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 12: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through Feb. 2: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM