OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Herobust — With DMVU, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Monday: Jesse McCartney — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50; AX.
Monday: The Districts — With Deeper, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16; AX.
Tuesday: LP — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Tuesday: MadeinTYO — With Thutmose, Key, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Wednesday: The Knocks — With Young & Sick, Blu Detiger, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75-$22.75; AX.
Feb. 7: Guster — With Henry Jamison, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
Feb. 7: The Midnight Club — With One Flew West, Creature Canopy, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Feb. 8: Chris Robinson Brotherhood — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Feb. 8: Flamingosis — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $12-$17; AX.
Feb. 8 and 9: ZOSO — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
Feb. 9: Whitey Morgan — 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $33-$125; AX.
Feb. 9: The Funk Hunters — With jackLNDN, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Feb. 9: Two Friends — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20.75; AX.
Feb. 10: Pedro the Lion — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Feb. 13-14: Liquid Stranger — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25 ; AX.
Feb. 14: 2Cellos — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $45-$65; AT.
STAGE
Thursday-Saturday: Christina P — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works, Larimer Square, Denver, $22 and up; comedyworks.com.
Friday-Sunday; Feb. 8-10: “Little Women” — 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Rialto Theater, Florence, $10-$12; historicrialtotheater.org.
Tuesday: Adam Sandler — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$250; AX.
Wednesday-Feb. 17: “Bat Out of Hell” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Feb. 8-March 10: “The Whistleblower” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Feb. 15: Tom Papa — 7 and 9 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, $32; thedairy.org.
Through Feb. 10: Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, PACE Center, Parker, $29-$34; parkerarts.org.
Through Feb. 17: “Betrayal” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Feb. 24: “Last Night and the Night Before” — Ricketson Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Feb. 24: “Anna Karenina” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Through March 3: “Nunsense” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through March 3: “Lost in Yonkers” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
ART
Through March 3: “Dior: From Paris to the World” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 31: “Art of the State 2019” — Galleries at the Arvada Center, Arvada; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 4: “The Color of Light” — Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Sunday-Marcy 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
