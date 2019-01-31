OUT OF TOWN

AT: altitudetickets.com

AX: axs.com

TM: ticketmaster.com

MUSIC

Friday: Herobust — With DMVU, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.

Monday: Jesse McCartney — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50; AX.

Monday: The Districts — With Deeper, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16; AX.

Tuesday: LP — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.

Tuesday: MadeinTYO — With Thutmose, Key, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Wednesday: The Knocks — With Young & Sick, Blu Detiger, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20.75-$22.75; AX.

Feb. 7: Guster — With Henry Jamison, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.

Feb. 7: The Midnight Club — With One Flew West, Creature Canopy, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.

Feb. 8: Chris Robinson Brotherhood — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.

Feb. 8: Flamingosis — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $12-$17; AX.

Feb. 8 and 9: ZOSO — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.

Feb. 9: Whitey Morgan — 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $33-$125; AX.

Feb. 9: The Funk Hunters — With jackLNDN, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50; AX.

Feb. 9: Two Friends — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20.75; AX.

Feb. 10: Pedro the Lion — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.

Feb. 13-14: Liquid Stranger — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25 ; AX.

Feb. 14: 2Cellos — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $45-$65; AT.

STAGE

Thursday-Saturday: Christina P — 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works, Larimer Square, Denver, $22 and up; comedyworks.com.

Friday-Sunday; Feb. 8-10: “Little Women” — 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Rialto Theater, Florence, $10-$12; historicrialtotheater.org.

Tuesday: Adam Sandler — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$250; AX.

Wednesday-Feb. 17: “Bat Out of Hell” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.

Feb. 8-March 10: “The Whistleblower” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.

Feb. 15: Tom Papa — 7 and 9 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, $32; thedairy.org.

Through Feb. 10: Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, PACE Center, Parker, $29-$34; parkerarts.org.

Through Feb. 17: “Betrayal” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Feb. 24: “Last Night and the Night Before” — Ricketson Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.

Through Feb. 24: “Anna Karenina” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.

Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.

Through March 3: “Nunsense” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.

Through March 3: “Lost in Yonkers” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.

ART

Through March 3: “Dior: From Paris to the World” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.

Through March 31: “Art of the State 2019” — Galleries at the Arvada Center, Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

Through May 4: “The Color of Light” — Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.

Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.

Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.

Sunday-Marcy 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.

COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,

THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM

