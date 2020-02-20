AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: EKALI — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Friday-Saturday: TOBYMAC — 7 p.m., Denver Coliseum, Denver, $25.75-$102.75; AX.
Saturday: NGHTMRE — With Svdden Death, Kompany & Wavedash, 6 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $19-$85; AT.
Saturday: Dashboard Confessional — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$80; AX.
Saturday: The Glorious Sons — With DES ROCS, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Sunday: Dweezil Zappa — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $42.50-$79.50; AX.
Tuesday: American Nightmare — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.99-$25; AX.
Wednesday: Echosmith — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75-$30; AX.
Feb. 27: Robert Earl Keen — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
Feb. 28: The Funk Hunters — With Defunk, Moontricks and Ryan Mahrer, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50-$49.95; AX.
Feb. 28: MxPx — With Teenage Bottlerocket, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50-$31.50; AX.
Feb. 28: Dillon Francis — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29-$125; AX.
Feb. 29: Pepper — With The Expendables, The Movement, Kash'd Out, The Elovaters, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Feb. 29: TYGA — With Doja Cat, Kayla Rae and DJ Staxx, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
March 1: Soul Asylum — With Local H, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $28-$30; AX.
STAGE
Thursday-March 29: "The Merchant of Mumbai" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, The Bitsy Stage, Denver, $5; bitsystage.com.
Friday: "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure" — With Paul Reubens, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; TM.
Sunday: "The Bachelor Live" — 6:30 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; AX.
Feb. 28-March 14: "The Runner Stumbles" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Coal Creek Theater, Louisville, $15-$23; cctlouisville.org.
Feb. 28-April 5: "Marvin's Room" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Feb. 29: "Judy Moody & Stink" — 1 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $7-$8; sdc-arts.org.
Feb. 29: Paul Reiser — 6 and 8:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $39.50; AX.
Through March 15: "The Scottsboro Boys" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$40; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Tuesday-May 25: "Shiki Dreams" — 2219 E. 21st St., Denver, $14; prismajic.com.
Through March 7: "Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through April 26: "Phantom Canyon: A Digital Circuit" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 26: "Color in Color" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 3: "Perennial Favorites from the Francis King Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 8: "Drones: If the Sky the Limit?" — Through May 8, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver; wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/drones
Through May 10: "Representing the West: A New Frontier" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 10: "Selections from the Regional & Contemporary Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 31: "Eyes On: Anthony McCall" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through July 12: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 29: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31, 2021: "Shantell Martin: Words and Lines" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: WinterWonderGrass Festival — Steamboat Springs; tinyurl.com/w2yt4c6.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM