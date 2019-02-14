OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Colter Wall — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Friday: Tritonal — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25.75; AX.
Saturday: Turkauz — With Eminence Ensemble, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22; AX.
Saturday: Hippie Sabotage — With Sebastian Paul, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $30 and up; TM.
Saturday: Big Something/Aqueous — 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $20-$25; AX.
Sunday: Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $20-$199.50; AT.
Sunday: KS 1075 Snow Show — Featuring Trippie Redd, with Coi Leray, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $10.75 and up; TM.
Sunday: SAYMYNAME — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Monday: Sharon Van Etten — With Nilüfer Yanya, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22; AX.
Tuesday: A Bowie Celebration — The David Bowie Alumni Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$65.50; AT.
Wednesday: One Ok Rock — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.
Feb. 21: Ozomatli — 7:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $30-$100; AX.
Feb. 22: Kacey Musgraves — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
Feb. 23: Lettuce — 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $69; AX.
Feb. 23: The Record Company — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Feb. 23: The Roots — 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $54 and up; TM.
Feb. 24: Joe Jackson — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$64.50; AT.
Feb. 24: Bryce Vine — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Feb. 25: Aurora — With Talos, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Feb. 25: Ella Mai — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Feb. 26: Nothing More — With Of Mice & Men, Badflower, Palisades, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Feb. 26: Bob Mould Band — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.75; AX.
Feb. 27: UnoTheActivist — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.99; AX.
Feb. 28: Kurt Vile and the Violators —With The Sadies, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26.75; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Tom Papa — 7 and 9 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, $32; thedairy.org.
Tuesday: “Something Rotten” — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $58.50-$88; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Feb. 22: “Whose Live Anyway?” — 7:30 p.m., The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins, $29.50-$39.50; lctix.com.
Feb. 23: “Whose Live Anyway?” — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$39.50; AT.
ART
Thursday-May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Thursday-May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through March 17: “Dior: From Paris to the World” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 31: “Art of the State 2019” — Galleries at the Arvada Center, Arvada; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 4: “The Color of Light” — Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM