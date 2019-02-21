Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Kacey Musgraves — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
Saturday: Lettuce — 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $69; AX.
Saturday: The Record Company — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Saturday: The Roots — 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $54 and up; TM.
Sunday: Joe Jackson — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$64.50; AT.
Sunday: Bryce Vine — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Monday: Aurora — With Talos, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Monday: Ella Mai — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Tuesday: Nothing More — With of Mice & Men, Badflower, Palisades, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AX.
Tuesday: Bob Mould Band — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.75; AX.
Wednesday: UnoTheActivist — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.99; AX.
Feb. 28: Kurt Vile and the Violators — With The Sadies, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26.75; AX.
Feb. 28: Rayland Baxter — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
March 1: Donavon Frankenreiter — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75-$30; AX.
March 1: Cherry Glazerr — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $15; AX.
March 1: SoDown — With Defunk, Cofresi, TruFeelz, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50; AX.
March 1-2: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy — 8:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $60-$95; AX.
March 2: Lords of Acid — With Orgy, Genitorturers, Little Miss Nasty, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
March 2: Teenage Fanclub — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
March 5: Sarah Brightman — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50 and up; AT.
March 5: Albert Hammond Jr. — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
March 6: Noname — Room 25 — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
March 7: The Widow’s Bane — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17; AX.
STAGE
Friday: “Whose Live Anyway?” — 7:30 p.m., The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins, $29.50-$39.50; lctix.com.
Friday-March 9: “Blessed Assurance” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Coal Creak Theater, Louisville, $12-$20; cctlouisville.org.
Friday-March 10: “Nunsense” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Center Stage, Evergreen, $20-$26; ovationwest.org.
March 1: “PJ Masks Live! Save the Day” — 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $24.50 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
March 2: “PJ Masks Live! Save the Day” — 1 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $37-$65; AX.
March 5-17: “The Play That Goes Wrong” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
ART
Through March 17: “Dior: From Paris to the World” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 31: “Art of the State 2019” — Galleries at the Arvada Center, Arvada; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 4: “The Color of Light” — Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: WinterWonderGrass — With more than 20 bluegrass bands, Steamboat Springs; winterwondergrass.com/steamboat.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM