MUSIC
Friday: Chris Robinson Brotherhood — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Friday: Flamingosis — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $12-$17; AX.
Friday and Saturday: ZOSO — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
Saturday: Whitey Morgan — 8 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $33-$125; AX.
Saturday: The Funk Hunters — With jackLNDN, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50; AX.
Saturday: Two Friends — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20.75; AX.
Sunday: Pedro the Lion — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22; AX.
Wednesday and Feb. 14: Liquid Stranger — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25 ; AX.
Feb. 14: 2Cellos — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $45-$65; AT.
Feb. 15: Latin Love Jam — With Baby Bash, Lil Rob, Frankie J, Brown Boy, Spanish Fly and NB Ridaz, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39-$65; AT.
Feb. 15: Colter Wall — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Feb. 15: Tritonal — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20-$25.75; AX.
Feb. 16: Turkauz — With Eminence Ensemble, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22; AX.
Feb. 16: Hippie Sabotage — With Sebastian Paul, 9 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $30 and up; TM.
Feb. 16: Big Something/Aqueous — 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $20-$25; AX.
Feb. 17: Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band — 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $20-$199.50; AT.
Feb. 17: KS 1075 Snow Show — Featuring Trippie Redd, with Coi Leray, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $10.75 and up; TM.
Feb. 17: SAYMYNAME — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Feb. 18: Sharon Van Etten — With Nilüfer Yanya, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22; AX.
Feb. 19: A Bowie Celebration — The David Bowie Alumni Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$65.50; AT.
Feb. 20: One Ok Rock — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50; AX.
Feb. 21: Ozomatli — 7:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $30-$100; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Sunday: “Little Women” — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Rialto Theater, Florence, $10-$12; historicrialtotheater.org.
Friday-March 10: “The Whistleblower” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Feb. 15: Tom Papa — 7 and 9 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, $32; thedairy.org.
Feb. 19: “Something Rotten” — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $58.50-$88; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Through Feb. 17: “Betrayal” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Feb. 24: “Last Night and the Night Before” — Ricketson Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Feb. 24: “Anna Karenina” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Through March 3: “Nunsense” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through March 3: “Lost in Yonkers” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
ART
Feb. 14-May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Feb. 14-May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Feb. 14-May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through March 17: “Dior: From Paris to the World” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through March 31: “Art of the State 2019” — Galleries at the Arvada Center, Arvada; arvadacenter.org.
Through May 4: “The Color of Light” — Pikes Peak Pastel Society, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
