AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: The Funk Hunters — With Defunk, Moontricks and Ryan Mahrer, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.50-$49.95; AX.
Friday: MxPx — With Teenage Bottlerocket, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $29.50-$31.50; AX.
Friday: Dillon Francis — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29-$125; AX.
Saturday: Pepper — With The Expendables, The Movement, Kash'd Out, The Elovaters, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Saturday: TYGA — With Doja Cat, Kayla Rae and DJ Staxx, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Sunday: Soul Asylum —With Local H, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $28-$30; AX.
Monday: Amanda Shires — With L.A. Edwards, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Tuesday: 3OH! & Lil Jon — With Breathe Carolina, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $33.03-$65.95; AX.
Wednesday: The Lone Bellow — With Early James and the Latest, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
March 5: Soulwax — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$35; AX.
March 6: Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$99.95; AX.
March 6: Ben Rector — With Cody Fry, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $36.50-$75; AT.
March 6: Three 6 Mafia — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $37 and up; TM.
March 6-7: Excision — 6 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $53.75-$240; AT.
March 7: Ned Ledoux — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $22-$42; pueblomemorialhall.com.
March 7: Lane 8 — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $33.50-$76; AX.
March 7: Amanda Miguel & Diego Verdaguer — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; AT.
March 7: ZZ Ward — With Patrick Droney, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
March 7: Colony House — With Tyson Motsenbocker, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
March 7: Beast Coast — With Mannequin Pussy, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
STAGE
Friday-March 14: "The Runner Stumbles" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Coal Creek Theater, Louisville, $15-$23; cctlouisville.org.
Friday-April 5: "Marvin's Room" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Saturday: "Judy Moody & Stink" — 1 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $7-$8; sdc-arts.org.
Saturday: Paul Reiser — 6 and 8:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $39.50; AX.
March 5: My Dad Wrote a Porno — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$59.50; AT.
March 6-8: "Tour de Force" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.
March 7: "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" Tour — 9 a.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.50 and up; AT.
March 8: Middleditch and Schwartz — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$69.50; paramountdenver.com.
ART
Through March 7: "Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through April 26: "Phantom Canyon: A Digital Circuit" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through April 26: "Color in Color" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 3: "Perennial Favorites from the Francis King Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 8: "Drones: Is the Sky the Limit?" — Through May 8, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver; wingsmuseum.org/portfolio/drones
Through May 10: "Representing the West: A New Frontier" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 10: "Selections from the Regional & Contemporary Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 25: "Shiki Dreams" — 2219 E. 21st St., Denver, $14; prismajic.com.
Through May 31: "Eyes On: Anthony McCall" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through July 12: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 29: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31, 2021: "Shantell Martin: Words and Lines" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
