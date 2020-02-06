AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Queensrÿche — With John 5, Eve to Adam, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $20-$35; AX.
Friday: Baynk — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Saturday: Courtney Barnett — With Hachiku, 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $40.75-$99; AX.
Saturday: Wolf Parade — With Land of Talk, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $30; AX.
Saturday: Dylan LeBlanc — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Sunday: Joseph — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $27.50-$29; AX.
Sunday: Ja Rule — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$99.50; AT.
Tuesday: American Authors/Magic Giant — With Public, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Tuesday: Sarah McLachlan — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $50.95-$130.95; AX.
Tuesday: Yola — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $21.50-$25; AX.
Wednesday: Alan Parsons Live Project — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35.50-$125; AT.
Wednesday: Brett Dennen — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $38-$40; AX.
Feb. 13: Reverend Horton Heat — With The Buttertones, The Koffin Kats, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$27; AX.
Feb. 14: Foghat — 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $37-$67; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Feb. 14: Eli Young Band — With High Valley, Buckstein & DJ Lil Joe, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Feb. 14: Silversun Pickups — With Eliza & the Delusionals, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
Feb. 14: Metronomy Forever — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75-$30; AX.
Feb. 14-15: Oysterhead — Featuring Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool & Steward Copeland, 8 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $79.95; AT.
Feb. 15: Stone Temple Pilots — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Feb. 15: JUAZ — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.75-$99; AX.
Feb. 16: Pinegrove — With Whitney Ballen, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22-$85; AX.
Feb. 16: Blunts & Blondes — With DubDocta, Bawldy, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $15-$75; AX.
Feb. 16: Dom Dolla x Sonny Fodera — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Saturday: Brian Regan — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday, Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.75-$75; AT.
Sunday: Jeanne Robertson — 3 p.m., Newman Center at University of Denver, Denver, $35-$95; newmantix.com.
ART
Saturday-May 9: "Representing the West: A New Frontier" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Saturday-May 10: "Selections from the Regional & Contemporary Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through March 7: "Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through April 26: "Color in Color" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 3: "Perennial Favorites from the Francis King Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 31: "Eyes On: Anthony McCall" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through July 12: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 29: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31, 2021: "Shantell Martin: Words and Lines" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-March 1: Winter Folk Music and Photography Showcase — 635 Third Ave., Longmont; tinyurl.com/vxmj626.
Feb. 14-16: Midwinter Bluegrass Festival — Northglenn Ramada Plaza, Denver; midwinterbluegrass.com.
