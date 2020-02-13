AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Foghat — 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $37-$67; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Friday: Eli Young Band — With High Valley, Buckstein & DJ Lil Joe, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $29 and up; TM.
Friday: Silversun Pickups — With Eliza & the Delusionals, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
Friday: Metronomy Forever — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25.75-$30; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Oysterhead — Featuring Trey Anastasio, Les Claypool & Steward Copeland, 8 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $79.95; AT.
Saturday: Stone Temple Pilots — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Saturday: JUAZ — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.75-$99; AX.
Sunday: Pinegrove — With Whitney Ballen, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22-$85; AX.
Sunday: Blunts & Blondes — With DubDocta, Bawldy, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $15-$75; AX.
Sunday: Dom Dolla x Sonny Fodera — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$75; AX.
Monday: Alter Bridge — With Clint Lowery, Deepfall, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $33.50-$36; AX.
Monday: Dirty Honey — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Tuesday: Machine Head — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50-$35; AX.
Wednesday: Sara Evans — 7:30 p.m., Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction, $39 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36-$40; AX.
Feb. 20: Donavon Frankenreiter — With Christina Holmes, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75-$30; AX.
Feb. 21: EKALI — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Feb. 21-22: TOBYMAC — 7 p.m., Denver Coliseum, Denver, $25.75-$102.75; AX.
Feb. 22: NGHTMRE — With Svdden Death, Kompany & Wavedash, 6 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $19-$85; AT.
Feb. 22: Dashboard Confessional — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$80; AX.
Feb. 22: The Glorious Sons — With DES ROCS, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Feb. 23: Dweezil Zappa — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $42.50-$79.50; AX.
STAGE
Feb. 20-March 29: "The Merchant of Mumbai" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays, The Bitsy Stage, Denver, $5; bitsystage.com.
Feb. 21: "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure" — With Paul Reubens, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; TM.
Feb. 23: "The Bachelor Live" — 6:30 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; AX.
Through March 15: "The Scottsboro Boys" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $20-$40; vintagetheatre.org.
ART
Through March 7: "Goodnight Barn Invitational Art Show" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through April 26: "Color in Color" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 3: "Perennial Favorites from the Francis King Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 10: "Representing the West: A New Frontier" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 10: "Selections from the Regional & Contemporary Collection" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 31: "Eyes On: Anthony McCall" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through July 12: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Nov. 29: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31, 2021: "Shantell Martin: Words and Lines" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Midwinter Bluegrass Festival — Northglenn Ramada Plaza, Denver; midwinterbluegrass.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM