AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: The Pineapple Thief — With Gavin Harrison, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35-$40; AX.
Friday: Shpongle — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35-$87; TM.
Friday: Lsdream & Shlump — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22.75-$80; AX.
Friday: Mr. Carmack — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Greensky Bluegrass — With Ghost Light, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $37.75-$85; AX.
Saturday: Lettuce — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $20 and up; TM.
Saturday: Matisyahu — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $33.50-$35; AX.
Saturday: Joywave — 9 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $25-$60; AX.
Sunday: The Allman Family Revival — Featuring The Allman Betts Band, Eric Krasno, Jimmy Hall, Jimmy Vivino, Robert Randolph, Robin Zander, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Monday: Brockhampton — With Slowthai, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $42.50-$99; AX.
Monday: The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$89.95; AT.
Tuesday: The Slackers — With Viernes13, Younger Than Neil, The Ghoulies, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$25; AX.
Dec. 12: The Dead South — With The Legendary Shack Shakers, 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, Denver, $29.95-$35; AX.
Dec. 12: JoJo Herman and Jerry Joseph — With Sherman Ewing, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
Dec. 13: Snoop Dogg — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $59 and up; TM.
Dec. 13: Gregory Alan Isakov — 8:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $59-$85; AX.
Dec. 13: Kai Wachi — With Sam Lamar, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$25; AX.
Dec. 13-14: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — With Mavis Staples, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $46.50-$89.50; AX.
Dec. 14: Khemmis — With Wayfarer, UN, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Dec. 14: KS 107.5 Classic Christmas — Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Luniz, Domino and DJ Staxx, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $15 and up; TM.
Dec. 14-15: Angel Olsen — With Vagabon, 9 p.m. Dec. 14, 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35.75-$40; AX.
Dec. 15: "Holiday & Hits" — With Phil Vassar and Lonestar, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
STAGE
Dec. 12: Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker" — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $29-$110; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Dec. 12: Nick Offerman — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$65; AT.
Through Nov. 23: "The Necromancer's Stone" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, The BiTSY Stage, Denver; bitsystage.com.
Through Dec. 15: "Looped" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $12-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Dec. 29: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.
Through Jan. 5: "Tuck Everlasting" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Jan. 19: Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Jan. 5: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 12: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 12: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through Feb. 2: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Tuesday-Wednesday: Slackfest — Featuring the Slackers with Viernes13, Younger Than Neil, The Ghoulies, Starjammer, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$258; AX.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM