MUSIC
Friday: Snoop Dogg — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $59 and up; TM.
Friday: Gregory Alan Isakov — 8:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $59-$85; AX.
Friday: Kai Wachi — With Sam Lamar, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$25; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — With Mavis Staples, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $46.50-$89.50; AX.
Saturday: Khemmis — With Wayfarer, UN, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Saturday: KS 107.5 Classic Christmas — Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Luniz, Domino and DJ Staxx, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $15 and up; TM.
Saturday-Sunday: Angel Olsen — With Vagabon, 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35.75-$40; AX.
Sunday: "Holiday & Hits" — With Phil Vassar and Lonestar, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
Tuesday: Surfaces — With Public Library Commute, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $15-$18; AX.
Dec. 19: Cashmere Cat — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $15-$50; AX.
Dec. 19: Avenhart — With The Dollhouse Thieves, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Dec. 20: Snow Tha Product — 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $26.95-$79.95; AX.
Dec. 20: KOOL 105 Yule Koncert — Featuring Starship and the Romanitcs, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$99.50; AT.
Dec. 20: Thievery Corporation — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $46 and up; TM.
Dec. 20: The Lil Smokies — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.75-$75; AX.
Dec. 20: Railbenders — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Dec. 21: FACE Vocal Band Holiday Show — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$45; AT.
Dec. 21: Lola Black XXXMas — With Krashkarma, 9/10s of the Law, Spiral Cell, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $10-$15; AX.
Dec. 21: Charlie Parr — With Dead Horses, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$24; AX.
STAGE
Tuesday: "All I Want for Christmas is Attention" — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$100; AT.
Wednesday: An Irish Christmas — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$69.50; AT.
Dec. 20-21: Josh Blue — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, Denver, $25; comedyworks.com.
Dec. 22: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" — 2:30 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.95-$49.95; AT.
Through Dec. 29: "The Nutcracker" — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $30-$160; coloradoballet.org.
Through Jan. 5: "Tuck Everlasting" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Jan. 19: Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through Jan. 5: "Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 12: "Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $8-$10; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 12: "George Widener: From the Collection of Victor Keen" — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 31: "100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart" — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
Through Feb. 2: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 3: "The Light Show" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Dec. 21: Klezfest — Celebration of Jewish music and heritage, Mercury Café, Denver, $25; mizelmuseum.org/events.
