Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
FRIDAY: KS 1075 Classic Christmas — Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Tha Dogg Pound and Twista, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $10.75 and up; TM.
FRIDAY: Brent Cowles — With Stranger Americans, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $12-$15; AX.
FRIDAY: The New Mastersounds & DJ Williams Shots Fired — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Trey Anastasio — 7:30 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder, $65-$85; AX.
SATURDAY: Face Vocal Band — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$45; AT.
SATURDAY: Rebirth Brass Band — 7 and 10:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19.99 and up; AX.
SATURDAY: John Legend — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$149.50, AX.
SATURDAY: Khruangbin — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $22; AX.
MONDAY: Brian Setzer Orchestra’s “Christmas Rocks! Tour” — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$89.50; AT.
Dec. 20: “An Appalachian Christmas” — Mark O’Connor and Friends featuring Brandy Clark, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AT.
Dec. 21: Conscious Alliance Holiday Party — With Boombox with Classixx and Orchard Lounge, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19.75 and up; TM.
Dec. 21: The Railbenders — With The Jons, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$25; AX.
Dec. 22: Keys N Krates — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
STAGE
Through Dec. 22: “The Story of the Nutcracker” — 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse Children’s Theatre, Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Through Dec. 23: “A Christmas Carol” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Through Dec. 24: “The Nutcracker” — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $35-$155; coloradoballet.org.
Through Dec. 24: “A Christmas Carol” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Dec. 24: “The Santaland Diaries” — The Jones, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Dec. 24: “Santa’s Big Red Sack” — Avenue Theater, Denver, $28; avenuetheater.com.
Through Dec. 31: “Scrooge! The Musical” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Jan. 6: “Mary Poppins” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Wednesday-Dec. 23: “Cirque Èloize — Hotel” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; denvercenter.org.
Dec. 21: “The Celtic Gift” — With Irish Dance Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $20-$50; irishdancetheatre.com.
Dec. 26: “A Magical Cirque Christmas” — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$65; AT.
ART
Through Jan. 6: “Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Western Romance” — From the King Collection, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Mendoza/Mendoza” — Works by John and Dorothy Mendoza, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 14: Lindsey Kustusch: “After Dark” — Abend Gallery, Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Jan. 19: Lawrence Harris: Renowned Afro-American Artist — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM