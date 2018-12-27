AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday-Saturday: Gogol Bordello — 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.
Friday, Saturday and Monday: The String Cheese Incident — 7:30 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $55 and up; AT.
Friday, Saturday and Monday: STS9 — Denver New Year's Run, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 p.m. Monday, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver; $29 and up; TM.
Sunday: The Beach Boys — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50-$90; AT.
Sunday-Monday: DeVotchKa — With The Sweet Lillies, 8 p.m. Sunday, 9 p.m. Monday, Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.50-$29; AX.
Sunday-Monday: The Infamous Stringdusters —With The Drunken Hearts on Sunday, with Jon Stickley Trio on Monday, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; AX.
Monday: Leftover Crack, Youth Brigade, Lower Class Brats, Potato Pirates — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.
Jan. 3: Shane Smith and the Saints — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17; AX.
Jan. 4: American Aquarium — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Jan. 5: Chad Prather — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $27.50; AT.
Jan. 5: Chris Knight — With Kody West, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
STAGE
Through Jan. 6: "Mary Poppins" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through April 28: "Xanadu" — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Monday: Felipe Esparza — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$49.50; AT.
Jan. 4: Sal Vulcano — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $37.50-$42.50; AT.
Jan. 8-20: "A Bronx Tale" — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
ART
Through Jan. 6: "Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker" — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Western Romance” — From the King Collection, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Mendoza/Mendoza” — Works by John and Dorothy Mendoza, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 14: Lindsey Kustusch: "After Dark" — Abend Gallery, Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Jan. 19: Lawrence Harris: Renowned Afro-American Artist — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM