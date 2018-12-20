OUT of TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Conscious Alliance Holiday Party — With Boombox with Classixx and Orchard Lounge, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $19.75 and up; TM.
Friday: The Railbenders — With The Jons, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$25; AX.
Saturday: Keys N Krates — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Dec. 28 and 29: Gogol Bordello — 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35; AX.
Dec. 28, 29 and 31: The String Cheese Incident — 7:30 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $55 and up; AT.
Dec. 28-31: STS9 — Denver New Year’s Run, 7 p.m. Dec. 28-29, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver; $29 and up; TM.
Dec. 30: The Beach Boys — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50-$90; AT.
Dec. 30-31: DeVotchKa — With The Sweet Lillies, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.50-$29; AX.
Dec. 30-31: The Infamous Stringdusters —With The Drunken Hearts on Dec. 30, with Jon Stickley Trio on Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; AX.
Dec. 31: Leftover Crack, Youth Brigade, Lower Class Brats, Potato Pirates — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.
Jan. 3: Shane Smith and the Saints — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17; AX.
STAGE
Through Dec. 31: “Scrooge! The Musical” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Jan. 6: “Mary Poppins” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Wednesday: “A Magical Cirque Christmas” — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$65; AT.
Dec. 30: Arsenio Hall — 7 and 9:30 p.m., The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $39 and up; stanleylive.com.
Dec. 31: Felipe Esparza — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$49.50; AT.
ART
Through Jan. 6: “Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Western Romance” — From the King Collection, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 13: “Mendoza/Mendoza” — Works by John and Dorothy Mendoza, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 14: Lindsey Kustusch: “After Dark” — Abend Gallery, Denver; abendgallery.com.
Through Jan. 19: Lawrence Harris: Renowned Afro-American Artist — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Jan. 20: “Contemporary Western” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM