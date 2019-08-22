OUT OF TOWN
MUSIC
Friday: 1964 the Tribute — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $43-$53; AX.
Friday: Son Volt — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Friday: Svdden Death — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $325-$29; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Dave Matthews Band — 8 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45.50-$115; AX.
Saturday: Reggae on the Rocks — 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.75-$95; AX.
Saturday: Chris Brown — With Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy, 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $22 and up; AT.
Saturday: Happy Together Tour 2019 — With The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35.50 and up; AT.
Sunday: Korn and Alice in Chains — With Underoath and Fever 33, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.50-$145; AT.
Sunday: Bryan Ferry — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59.50 and up; AT.
Sunday: UB40 — 8 p.m., Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction, $40 and up; TM.
Monday: OneRepublic — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Papa Roach — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $24 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Collective Soul — With Gin Blossoms, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$125; AX.
Wednesday: Josh Groban — With The Colorado Symphony, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $53.96-$199.50; AX.
Aug. 29: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.-$79.95; AX.
Aug. 30: Amos Lee — 8 p.m., Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction, $39 and up; TM.
Aug. 30: Generationals — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16-$18; AX.
Aug. 30-31: GRiZ — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55.50-$99.50; AX.
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Phish — 7:30 p.m., Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, $70 and up; dickssportinggoodspark.com.
Aug. 31: Heart — With Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Elle King, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $10.50 and up; AT.
Sept. 1: Kidz Bop — 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$75; AX.
Sept. 1: Flux Pavilion — With Cookie Monsta, FuntCase, Chime, DMVU, 9 p.m. Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25.75-$99; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Penn & Teller — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $54 and up; AX.
Friday-Saturday: Joe Rogan — 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Bellco Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; AX.
Sunday: Chevy Chase — 6 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.75 and up; AX.
Aug. 30: Help Me I’m Dying Comedy Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25-$65; AT.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Saturday: Trinidaddio Blues Fest — Central Park, Trinidad; trinidaddiobluesfest.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Headwaters Music Festival — Music, dining and vendors, Creede; headwatersmusicfestival.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Fine Arts Festival — Juried fine art show, with local music, food and drink, Hiwan Homestead Museum, Evergreen; evergreenfineartsfestival.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Handmade in Colorado Expo — Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Bond Park, Estes Park; tinyurl.com/y85k27pw.
Sunday: Affordable Arts Festival — All art is $100 or less, campus of Arapaho Community College, Littleton; affordableartsfestival.com.
Aug. 30: Four Corners Folk Festival — Music on Reservoir Hill Park for more than 22 years, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience — Sting, Portugal the Man, John Mayer and more, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y7q3o5vn.
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Seven Peaks Music Festival — Dierks Bentley, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and more, Buena Vista; sevenpeaksfestival.com.
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Copper Country Fest — Music and arts festival, Copper Mountain; coppercountryfest.com.
Aug. 31: Polofest — Featuring Kygo with Sofi Tukker, 2 p.m., Denver Polo Club, Sedalia, $45-$150; AX.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Gathering at the Great Divide — More than 100 artists, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
