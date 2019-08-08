Out of Town
The Gazette
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Zac Brown Band — With Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones, 6:45 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, $33 and up; LN.
Friday: Dean Lewis — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50-$30; AX.
Saturday: Alison Wonderland — With Ekali, Medasin, Wuki, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$75; AX.
Saturday: Lost 80’s Live — 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $26.50-$79.95; AX.
Saturday: Rolling Stones — 7:30 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, $159 and up; broncosstadiumatmilehigh.com.
Saturday: John Hiatt — 7:30 p.m., Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction, $39 and up; TM.
Saturday: The Temptations — 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $53-$137; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Sunday: Gregory Alan Isakov — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $40.50-$86; AX.
Monday: Joe Bonamassa — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Judah & the Lion — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $25-$54.50; AX.
Tuesday: Classic Rock Meets Classic Country — Featuring Steve Miller Band with Matt Anderson, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $79.95 and up; AX.
Wednesday: Herbie Hancock & Kamasi Washington — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.95 and up; AX.
Wednesday: Lionel Richie — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.95 and up; AX.
Aug. 15: Shakey Groves — With Dr. Dob, Caroline Rose, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $30-$125; AX.
Aug. 15: Beatles vs. Elvis — With Abbey Road and Scot Bruce, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $27-$57; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Aug. 15: Mumford & Sons — With Lord Huron, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $39.95-$99.50; AX.
Aug. 15: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic — With Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone, Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25-$80; AX.
Aug. 15: Mozzy — With Allblack, Lil Poppa, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
Aug. 16: John Butler Trio / Yonder Mountain String Band — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$79.50; AX.
Aug. 16: Riot Ten — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$27; AX.
Aug. 16: Flying Lotus — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30-$85; AX.
Aug. 17: Slightly Stoopid — With Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$85; AX.
Aug. 17: Float Like a Buffalo — With Public Safety, Dream Feed, Silver & Smoke, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $13-$15; AX.
Aug. 17: Snail Mail — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
Aug. 17: The Claypool Lennon Delirium — With Uni, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.75-$40; AX.
Aug. 18: Gov’t Mule — With Ryan Bingham, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $47.50-$85; AX.
Aug. 18: The B-52’s — With Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Berlin, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.95 and up; AX.
Aug. 18: Phantogram — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.75-$79; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.75 and up; AX.
Aug. 15-22: Cirque du Soleil Corteo — Pepsi Center, Denver, $39-$115; AT.
Through Aug. 18: “Anastasia” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Emma” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Friday-Sept. 6: “Land through the Lens” — Juried photography exhibit, The Great Frame Up, Longmont; boco.org/photo.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: “Everyone but the Browns: 1340 Pennsylvania St. Through the Years” — Molly Brown House Museum, Denver; mollybrown.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — Featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lettuce and more, Telluride; telluridejazz.org.
Friday-Sunday: Great Western Rocky Mountain Brass Band Festival — Brass band concerts, featuring musicians from all over the country, Silverton School Gym, Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com.
Friday-Sunday: Sculpture in the Park — One of the largest outdoor juried exhibitions of artwork in the United States, Benson Sculpture Garden, Loveland; visitlovelandco.org.
Saturday-Sunday: Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival — More than 80 artists, Main Street, Frisco; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
Saturday-Sunday: Art in the Park — Colorado’s longest-running artisan festival, North Lake Park, Loveland; tinyurl.com/y5afebwq.
Aug. 17: Mountain Town Music Festival — Warm summer days, live music and more, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com.
Aug. 17-18: Fine Arts Festival — A prestigious juried art show for close to three decades, downtown, Golden; goldenfineartsfestival.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM