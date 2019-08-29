Out of town
MUSIC
Friday: Amos Lee — 8 p.m., Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction, $39 and up; TM.
Friday: Generationals — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16-$18; AX.
Friday-Saturday: GRiZ — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55.50-$99.50; AX.
Friday-Sunday: Phish — 7:30 p.m., Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, $70 and up; dickssportinggoodspark.com.
Saturday: Heart — With Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Elle King, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $10.50 and up; AT.
Sunday: Kidz Bop — 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$75; AX.
Sunday: Flux Pavilion — With Cookie Monsta, FuntCase, Chime, DMVU, 9 p.m. Mission Ballroom, Denver, $25.75-$99; AX.
Monday: Amos Lee — With Patty Griffin, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46-$66; AX.
Tuesday: Bon Iver — With Sharon Van Etten, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$109.50; AX.
Wednesday: blink-182 and Lil Wayne — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $42 and up; AT.
Wednesday: Gary Clark Jr. — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55.45-$91.50; AX.
Sept. 5: The Wood Brothers — With Fruition, Steep Canyon Rangers, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.25-$70.25; AX.
Sept. 6-7: STS9 — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $35-$50; AX.
Sept. 6-7: The National — With Alvvays, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $54.45-$90.45; AX.
Sept. 7: The Original Misfits — With The Distillers, The Damned, Cro-Mags, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45-$299.95; AX.
Sept. 8: King Crimson — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55-$149.50; AT.
STAGE
Friday: Help Me I’m Dying Comedy Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25-$65; AT.
Sept. 5-Nov. 17: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95-$65.95; coloradocandlelight.com.
Sept. 7: Nate Bargatze — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35; AT.
Sept. 7: “The Laramie Project” — 7:30 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $16-$20; sdc-arts.org.
Sept. 7: Larry the Cable Guy — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$59.95; AX.
ART
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Friday: Four Corners Folk Festival — Music on Reservoir Hill Park for more than 22 years, Pagosa Springs; folkwest.com.
Friday-Sunday: Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience — Sting, Portugal the Man, John Mayer and more, Aspen; tinyurl.com/y7q3o5vn.
Friday-Sunday: Seven Peaks Music Festival — Dierks Bentley, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and more, Buena Vista; sevenpeaksfestival.com.
Friday-Sunday: Copper Country Fest — Music and arts festival, Copper Mountain; coppercountryfest.com.
Saturday: Polofest — Featuring Kygo with Sofi Tukker, 2 p.m., Denver Polo Club, Sedalia, $45-$150; AX.
Saturday-Monday: Gathering at the Great Divide — More than 100 artists, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
Sept. 3-7: Plein Air Arts Celebration — Enjoy art painted by talented Plein Air artists, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/pleinair/pleinair.html.
Sept. 7-8: Colorado Artfest — Juried fine arts show with artists from across the country, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.
Sept. 7-8: CherryArts Festival — National and local art, music and interactive art installations, Stanley Marketpace, Aurora; stanleyartsfestival.org.
