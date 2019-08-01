Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
LN: livenation.com
MUSIC
Friday: Bonobo — With Tokimonsta, Mall Grab, Quantic, B. Traits and Catching Flies, 7 p.m., Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, $33 and up; TM.
Friday: Kill Paris — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Friday-Saturday: My Morning Jacket — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$95; AX.
Saturday: Tower of Power — 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver, $23 and up; TM.
Saturday: Live and Bush — With Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35; TM.
Saturday: Bowling for Soup & Reel Big Fish — With Mest, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $35-$40; AX.
Saturday: The Drums — 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$22; AX.
Sunday: Gregory Alan Isakov — With Mountain Man, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$75; AX.
Sunday: Prettymuch — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $24 and up; TM.
Tuesday: Slipknot — With Volbeat, Gojira & Behemoth, 5:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $35-$119.50; AT.
Tuesday: Flume — With Jpegmafia, Slowthai, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.80 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Wiz Khalifa — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39 and up; TM.
Wednesday: Mary J. Blige/NAS — 8 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $36.50-$251; AX.
Wednesday: FKJ — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $35-$75; AX.
Aug. 8: Billy Joel — 8 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, $53 and up; LN.
Aug. 8: O.A.R. — With American Authors, ROZZI, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46-$85.50; AX.
Aug. 9: Zac Brown Band — With Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones, 6:45 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, $33 and up; LN.
Aug. 9: Dean Lewis — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $27.50-$30; AX.
Aug. 10: Alison Wonderland — With Ekali, Medasin, Wuki, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$75; AX.
Aug. 10: Lost 80’s Live — 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $26.50-$79.95; AX.
Aug. 10: Rolling Stones — 7:30 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, $159 and up; broncosstadiumatmilehigh.com.
Aug. 10: John Hiatt — 7:30 p.m., Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction, $39 and up; TM.
Aug. 10: The Temptations — 8 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $53-$137; pueblomemorialhall.com.
STAGE
Wednesday-Aug. 18: “Anastasia” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Aug. 8: The Wiggles — 6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $42; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Aug. 8: T.J. Miller — 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35; AX.
Aug. 9: Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $69.75 and up; AX.
Through Aug. 18: “Emma” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: “Everyone but the Browns: 1340 Pennsylvania St. Through the Years” — Molly Brown House Museum, Denver; mollybrown.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Crested Butte Arts Festival — Juried art exhibition, culinary demonstrations, music and more, Elk Avenue, Crested Butte; crestedbutteartsfestival.com.
Friday-Sunday: ARISE Music Festival — Music, yoga, camping, art, activism, Sunrise Ranch, Loveland; arisefestival.com.
Friday-Sunday: Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival — South Fork; rhythmsontherio.com.
Saturday: Carbon Valley Music and Spirits Festival — Music, beer garden, kids’ events and more, Centennial Field, Dacono; ci.dacono.co.us.
Saturday: Barbershop Music Festival — Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Beaver Creek Art Festival — Local and national artists, Avon; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
Saturday-Sunday: Bluegrass and Beer Festival — Keystone; keystonefestivals.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Art in the Square — Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music, Old Town Square, Fort Collins; coloradoevents.org/artinthesquare.
Aug. 9-11: Jazz Festival — Featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lettuce and more, Telluride; telluridejazz.org.
Aug. 9-11: Guitar Town Festival — Guitar performances, workshops and repairs, Copper Mountain; copperguitartown.com.
Aug. 9-11: Great Western Rocky Mountain Brass Band Festival — Brass band concerts, featuring musicians from all over the country, Silverton School Gym, Silverton; silvertoncolorado.com.
Aug. 9-11: Sculpture in the Park — One of the largest outdoor juried exhibitions of artwork in the United States, Benson Sculpture Garden, Loveland; visitlovelandco.org.
Aug. 10-11: Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival — More than 80 artists, Main Street, Frisco; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
Aug. 10-11: Art in the Park — Colorado’s longest running artisan festival, North Lake Park, Loveland; tinyurl.com/y5afebwq.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM