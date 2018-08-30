Out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Atmosphere — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42.75-$69.50; AX.
Friday: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, $32-$42; AT.
Friday: Sales — With No Vacation, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17.50; AX.
Friday-Sunday: Phish — 7:30 p.m., Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, $65 and up; AT.
Saturday: Gramatik — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for ticket prices; AX.
Sunday: Jason Mraz — With Brett Dennen, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
Sunday: Boz Scaggs — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $35-$45; AT.
Sunday: Parkway Drive — With August Burns Red, The Devil Wears Prada, Polaris, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $33.50; AX.
Monday: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — With Aimee Mann, Amanda Shires, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.75-60.75; AX.
Tuesday: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band — With Margo Price, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$95; AX.
Sept. 6: Lake Street Dive — With Josh Ritter, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$55; AX.
Sept. 7: Carlos Daniels — 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $15; AX.
Sept. 7: MarchFourth — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $19; AX.
Sept. 7 and 8: STS9 — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42-$80; AX.
Sept. 7 and 8: Bruno Mars — 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $59.50 and up; AT.
Sept. 8: Boy George & Culture Club, The B-52s, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey — 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.50-$89.50; AX.
Sept. 9: O.A.R. — With Matt Nathanson, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45.50-$85.50; AX.
Sept. 9: Maroon 5 — With Julia Michaels, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $49.50-$149.50; AT.
Sept. 9: Butch Walker — With Greg Holden, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Sept. 10: Mac DeMarco — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $30-$65; AX.
Sept. 11: 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $49.75 and up; TM.
Sept. 12: Needtobreathe — With Johnnyswim, Forest Blakk, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $25.50-$60.50; AX.
Sept. 12: The Frights — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Sept. 13: The Revivalists — With Houndmount & J. Roddy Walston, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74 and up; AX.
Sept. 13: Alice in Chains — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $44.75-$77; TM.
Sept. 13: Brett Eldredge — With Devin Dawson, 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $29.75-$39.75; AX.
Sept. 13: Andy Frasco and the U.N. — 8:15 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
STAGE
Through Sept. 9: “The Sunshine Boys” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Sept. 30: “Vietgone” — Ricketson Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Friday and Saturday: “Mrs. Wyatt Earp” — 7:30 p.m., Jones Theatre, Westcliffe, $5-$20; jonestheater.com.
Tuesday-Sept. 9: “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” — Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Sept. 6-Nov. 11: Disney’s “Mary Poppins” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Sept. 7-Oct. 14: “Lungs” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Sept. 7-Oct. 14: Oklahoma!” — Stage Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Sept. 7-Oct. 26: “ComedySportz Denver” — Avenue Theater, Denver, $15-$18; avenuetheater.com.
Sept. 13-30: The Improvised Shakespeare Company — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, $39; denvercenter.org.
ART
Thursday -Oct. 20: “Sugar Bound” — Works by Suchitra Mattai, Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver, msudenver.edu.
Through Sept. 16: “Traces” — Works by Caroline Peters, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: JAS Labor Day Experience — With Lionel Richie, Zac Brown Band and more, Aspen; jazzaspensnowmass.org.
Sept. 7-9: Oktoberfest — Main Street, Breckenridge; tinyurl.com/yb8zx8f7.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM