Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: John Butler Trio / Yonder Mountain String Band — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$79.50; AX.
Friday: Riot Ten — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25-$27; AX.
Friday: Flying Lotus — 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $30-$85; AX.
Saturday: Slightly Stoopid — With Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$85; AX.
Saturday: Float Like a Buffalo — With Public Safety, Dream Feed, Silver & Smoke, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $13-$15; AX.
Saturday: Snail Mail — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
Saturday: The Claypool Lennon Delirium — With Uni, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36.75-$40; AX.
Sunday: Gov’t Mule — With Ryan Bingham, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $47.50-$85; AX.
Sunday: The B-52’s — With Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Berlin, 7 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.95 and up; AX.
Sunday: Phantogram — 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $36.75-$79; AX.
Monday: $uicideBoy$ — With Denzel Curry, Shoreline Mafia, City Morgue, Germ, Night Lovell, Trash Talk, 5:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $49.95-$99.95; AX.
Tuesday: LeAnn Rimes — 7:30 p.m., Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction, $39 and up; TM.
Tuesday: The Piano Guys — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49-$150; AX.
Wednesday-Aug. 22: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — With Hiss Golden Messenger, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89.50; AX.
Aug. 22: Steve Earle & the Dukes — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$59.50; AT.
Aug. 22: Buck-O-Nine — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Aug. 23: 1964 the Tribute — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $43-$53; AX.
Aug. 23: Son Volt — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$30; AX.
Aug. 23: Svdden Death — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $325-$29; AX.
Aug. 23-24: Dave Matthews Band — 8 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45.50-$115; AX.
Aug. 24: Reggae on the Rocks — 2 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.75-$95; AX.
Aug. 24: Chris Brown — With Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy, 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $22 and up; AT.
Aug. 24: Happy Together Tour 2019 — With The Turtles, Chuck Negron formally of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35.50 and up; AT.
Aug. 25: Korn and Alice in Chains — With Underoath and Fever 33, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.50-$145; AT.
Aug. 25: Bryan Ferry — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $59.50 and up; AT.
Aug. 25: UB40 — 8 p.m., Avalon Theatre, Grand Junction, $40 and up; TM.
STAGE
Aug. 23: Penn & Teller — 8 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $54 and up; AX.
Aug. 23-24: Joe Rogan — 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Bellco Theatre, Denver, $45 and up; AX.
Aug. 25: Chevy Chase — 6 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $49.75 and up; AX.
Through Sunday: “Anastasia” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through Sunday: “Emma” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Through Aug. 22: Cirque du Soleil Corteo — Pepsi Center, Denver, $39-$115; AT.
Through Aug. 25: “Disney’s Tarzan: The Stage Musical” — 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
Through Sept. 2: “Without Borders: Arte Sín Fronteras” — History Colorado Center, Denver; historycolorado.org.
ART
Through Sunday: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 25: “Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: “Everyone but the Browns: 1340 Pennsylvania St. Through the Years” — Molly Brown House Museum, Denver; mollybrown.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Sept. 29: “Luster, Realism & Hyperrealism in Automobile & Motorcycle Painting” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 2: “ZOOM: Things That Go!” — Buell Children’s Museum, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Nov. 17: “Eyes On: Jonathan Saiz” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 31: “100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart” — Through Jan. 31, Pueblo Heritage Museum, Pueblo; 719-295-1517.
FESTIVALS
Saturday: Mountain Town Music Festival — Warm summer days, live music and more, Keystone; keystonefestivals.com.
Saturday-Sunday: Fine Arts Festival — A prestigious juried art show for close to three decades, downtown, Golden; goldenfinearts festival.org.
Aug. 24: Trinidaddio Blues Fest — Central Park, Trinidad; trinidaddiobluesfest.com.
Aug. 24-25: Headwaters Music Festival — Music, dining and vendors, Creede; headwatersmusicfestival.com.
Aug. 24-25: Fine Arts Festival — Juried fine art show, with local music, food and drink, Hiwan Homestead Museum, Evergreen; evergreenfineartsfestival.com.
Aug. 24-25: Handmade in Colorado Expo — Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Bond Park, Estes Park; tinyurl.com/y85k27pw.
Aug. 25: Affordable Arts Festival — All art is $100 or less, campus of Arapaho Community College, Littleton; affordableartsfestival.com.
