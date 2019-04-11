Out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Conan Gray — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Friday: Jessie James Decker — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50; AX.
Friday: Electric Wizard — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $28.50 and up; TM.
Saturday: The Big Melt — Featuring members of The String Cheese Incident, Snarky Puppy, Lettuce, Big Gigantic, Thievery Corporation and The Motet, 5 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $29.75 and up; TM.
Saturday: Trampa — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$30; AX.
Monday: Ex Hex — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Tuesday: Anomalie Live — With Rob Araujo, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
Wednesday: Andy Black — With The Faim, Kulick, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26-$29; AX.
Wednesday: Health — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
April 18: Snoop Dogg/Ice Cube — With Warren G., Tha Dogg Pound, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $75-$125; AX.
April 18: Decadon — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$20; AX.
April 19: Bob Schneider — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.50; AX.
April 20: Stick Figure — With Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra, hosted by Nick Swardson, 5:50 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$79.50; AX.
April 20: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$65; AT.
April 20: Whitey Morgan — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$125; AX.
April 21: Ella Vos — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
April 21: EELS — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35.75-$85; AX.
April 23: Com Truise — With Jack Grace, Ginla, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
April 23: Alice Merton — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
April 24: A Tribe Called Red — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
April 25: SWMRS — With The Regrettes, Beach Goons, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19; AX.
April 25: IAMX — 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
STAGE
Saturday: Dane Cook — 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AX.
Saturday-Sunday: “American Girl Live” — 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$69.50; AT.
April 19: Nick Swardson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
April 19: Bill Engvall — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.75 and up; AT.
April 20: Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
April 22: “Spamalot” — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $58.50-$88; pueblomemorialhall.com.
April 24-28: “Cats” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Through April 28: “Our Town” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Through May 26: “Oliver” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Friday-Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through May 5: “Ron Johnson: Once Upon a Time in the West” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 19: “Stampede: Animals in Art” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
April 25-27: UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival — 7 p.m., University of Northern Colorado, Greeley; uncjazzfest.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM