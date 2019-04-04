Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: The Long Run — Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $25 and up; AT.
Friday: Breaking Benjamin — 7:30 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $34.95-$54.95; AT.
Friday: The Interrupters — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $24; AX.
Friday: Durand Jones & the Indications — With Ginger Root, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $16; AX.
Friday: Hozier — 9 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $35-$44.50; AX.
Saturday: Cursive — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Saturday: Spiritualized — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $17; AX.
Sunday: Against the Current — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
Tuesday: Maggie Rogers — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
Tuesday: Eric B. & Rakim — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $43.50-$79.50; AX.
April 11: William Clark Green — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$17; AX.
April 12: Conan Gray — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
April 12: Jessie James Decker — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32.50; AX.
April 12: Electric Wizard — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $28.50 and up; TM.
April 13: The Big Melt — Featuring members of The String Cheese Incident, Snarky Puppy, Lettuce, Big Gigantic, Thievery Corporation and The Motet, 5 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $29.75 and up; TM.
April 13: Trampa — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$30; AX.
April 15: Ex Hex — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
April 16: Anomalie Live — With Rob Araujo, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15-$20; AX.
April 17: Andy Black — With The Faim, Kulick, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $26-$29; AX.
April 17: Health — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
April 18: Snoop Dogg/Ice Cube — With Warren G., Tha Dogg Pound, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $75-$125; AX.
April 18: Decadon — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $10-$20; AX.
STAGE
Friday-April 14: “Ballet MasterWorks” — Colorado Ballet, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $35-$155; coloradoballet.org.
Saturday: “My Favorite Murder Live” — 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50, AX.
Sunday: “The Crucible” — 3 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, $24-$30; sdc-arts.org.
Sunday: 85 South Show — Featuring DC Young Fly, Chico Bean & Karlous Miller, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$95; AT.
April 11-13: Chris Hardwick — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown, Denver, $35; comedyworks.com.
April 13: Dane Cook — 7 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.50-$59.50; AX.
April 13-14: “American Girl Live” — 7 p.m. April 13, 3 p.m. April 14, Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29.50-$69.50; AT.
Through April 14: “The Basque Things in Life” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays, noon and 2 p.m. Saturdays, noon Sundays, The BiTSY Stage, Denver, donations accepted; bitsystage.com.
Through April 28: “Our Town” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Through May 26: “Oliver” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through May 5: “Ron Johnson: Once Upon a Time in the West” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
April 11-14: Spring Back to Vail Music Festival — Vail; vail.com/springback.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, The gazette 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM