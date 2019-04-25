Out of Town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Pardon My French — Featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa and Mercer, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$75; AX.
Friday: Movements — With Boston Manor, Trash Boat, Drug Church, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Friday: Anjunabeats — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
Saturday: Alec Benjamin — 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Saturday: STYX — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $49.50-$118.50; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Saturday: Laser Spectacular — Music of Pink Floyd, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29-$38; AT.
Saturday: G Jones — With Stooki Sound, Ivy Lab, Buku and Beck Abney, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $25 and up; TM.
Saturday: The Midnight — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
Monday: Rival Sons — With The Sheepdogs, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
Monday: Architects: Holy Hell North America — With Thy Art is Murder, While She Sleeps, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26.75-$30; AX.
Tuesday: The 1975 — With Pale Waves, No Rome, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Victory Tour — With Tasha Cobbs, 7 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $28; denvercenter.org.
Tuesday: Turnover — With Turnstile, Reptaliens, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24-$28; AX.
Tuesday: Santigold — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39.75-$139.50; TM.
Tuesday: Terror Jr — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Wednesday: James Bay — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35; TM.
Wednesday: Lizzo — With Tayla Parx, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.95-$35; AX.
Wednesday: Klingande — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
May 2: Twiddle/Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — With Dwellers, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42.50-$75; AX.
May 2: Jai Wolf — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.75-$30.75; AX.
May 2: Crywolf — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17-$20; AX.
May 3: Tom Odell — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
May 4: Nick Waterhouse — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
May 5: Nghtmre/Slander — With AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$80; AX.
May 5: Dance Gavin Dance — With Don Broco, Hail the Sun, CoVet, Thousand Below, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $24.99; AX.
May 5: Kodak Black — With YNW Melly, 147 Calboy & Sniper Gang, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
May 6: Jesse — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
May 7: 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$70; AX.
May 7: Bruno Major — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17-$20; AX.
May 8: The Music of ABBA — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$55; AX.
May 8: August Alsina — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35.95-$40; AX.
May 9: Vulfpeck — With Khruangbin, Cory Henry, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46-$75.50; AX.
STAGE
Friday-May 26: “Sweat” — Space Theatre, Denver, $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
May 3: Paula Poundstone — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35-$55; AT.
May 4: Chelsea Handler — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $69.60-$114.50; AT.
May 8-June 9: “Wicked” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $39 and up; denvercenter.org.
ART
Through May 5: “Ron Johnson: Once Upon a Time in the West” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 19: “Stampede: Animals in Art” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Sept. 15: “Human | Nature” — Figures from the Craig Ponzio Sculpture Collection, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver. Included with admission; tinyurl.com/yxwxwgyx.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Saturday: UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival — 7 p.m., University of Northern Colorado, Greeley; uncjazzfest.com.
