Out of town
AX: axs.com
TF: ticketfly.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Bob Schneider — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.50; AX.
Friday: Haley Reinhart — 9 p.m., Globe Theater, Denver, $25-$78; TF.
Saturday: Stick Figure — With Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra, hosted by Nick Swardson, 5:50 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$79.50; AX.
Saturday: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45-$65; AT.
Saturday: Whitey Morgan — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$125; AX.
Sunday: Ella Vos — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
Sunday: EELS — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $35.75-$85; AX.
Tuesday: Com Truise — With Jack Grace, Ginla, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Tuesday: Alice Merton — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Wednesday: A Tribe Called Red — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
April 25: SWMRS — With The Regrettes, Beach Goons, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $19; AX.
April 25: IAMX — 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22-$25; AX.
April 26: Pardon My French — Featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa and Mercer, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$75; AX.
April 26: Movements — With Boston Manor, Trash Boat, Drug Church, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
April 26: Anjunabeats — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35 and up; TM.
April 27: Alec Benjamin — 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
April 27: STYX — 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $49.50-$118.50; pueblomemorialhall.com.
April 27: Laser Spectacular — Music of Pink Floyd, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $29-$38; AT.
April 27: G Jones — With Stooki Sound, Ivy Lab, Buku and Beck Abney, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $25 and up; TM.
April 27: The Midnight — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25; AX.
April 29: Rival Sons — With The Sheepdogs, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
April 29: Architects: Holy Hell North America — With Thy Art is Murder, While She Sleeps, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26.75-$30; AX.
April 30: The 1975 — With Pale Waves, No Rome, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.
April 30: Victory Tour — With Tasha Cobbs, 7 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $28; denvercenter.org.
April 30: Turnover — With Turnstile, Reptaliens, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $24-$28; AX.
April 30: Santigold — 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $39.75-$139.50; TM.
April 30: Terror Jr — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18-$20; AX.
May 1: James Bay — 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, $35; TM.
May 1: Lizzo — With Tayla Parx, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27.95-$35; AX.
May 1: Klingande — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25-$30; AX.
May 2: Twiddle/Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — With Dwellers, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42.50-$75; AX.
May 2: Jai Wolf — 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $25.75-$30.75; AX.
May 2: Crywolf — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17$20; AX.
STAGE
Friday: Nick Swardson — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
Friday: Bill Engvall — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $39.75 and up; AT.
Saturday: Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious — 7 and 9:30 p.m., Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
Monday: “Spamalot” — 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $58.50-$88; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Through April 27: “Three Billy Goats Gruff” — Miners Alley Children’s Theatre, 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $12; minersalley.com.
Through April 28: “Our Town” — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden, $17-$32; minersalley.com.
Through April 28: “Xanadu” — Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; denvercenter.org.
Through May 26: “Oliver” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
Through May 5: “Ron Johnson: Once Upon a Time in the West” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 12: “Southwest Immersions of Gene Kloss” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 18: “Icons of the Plains” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 19: “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 19: “Stampede: Animals in Art” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through May 26: “Representing the West: A New Frontier” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through May 26: “Andrew Jensdotter: Flak” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through May 26: “Aftereffect: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 18: “Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Jan. 5: “Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
FESTIVALS
April 25-27: UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival — 7 p.m., University of Northern Colorado, Greeley; uncjazzfest.com.
April 28: Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival — Featuring The Offspring with Bad Religion, The Vandals, Black Flag, Strung Out, Dwarves, 1 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $39-$199; AX.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM