Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
AX: axs.com; CW: comedyworks.com; LN: livenation.com; PM: paramountdenver.com; PMH: pueblomemorialhall.com
MUSIC
Sunday and Tuesday: The Music of John Williams — With the Colorado Symphony, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$70; AX.
Wednesday: The Floozies — With Maddy O’Neal, Bad Snacks, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50-$65; AX.
May 27: Andy Frasco & the U.N. and Keller Williams — With John Craigie, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.80-$65.95; AX.
May 28-30: The Disco Biscuits — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$75; AX.
May 31: Ben Harper — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$79.50; AX.
June 1: 3OH!3 — With Cherub, Meanteam, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$69.50; AX.
June 2: Papadosio — With Dirtwire, Bluetech, 6:15 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.80-$65.95; AX.
June 3: Tennis — With Molly Burch, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45; AX.
June 4: The Motet — With Eric Krasno, Antwaun Stanley, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman & Jason Hann with Eric Krasno and the Assembly, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$59.50; AX.
June 5-6: Michael Franti & Spearhead — With Satsang, 8 p.m. June 5, 2 and 8 p.m. June 6, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65-$85; AX.
June 8-9: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70-$90; AX.
June 10-11: The Revivalists — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65-$85; AX.
June 12-13: Big Head Todd and the Monsters — With Hazel Miller and the Collective, 8 p.m. June 12, 7:30 p.m. June 13, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79.95-$99.95; AX.
June 16: Grace Potter — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$79; AX.
June 18-20: Umphrey’s McGee — 8 p.m. June 18-19, 7 p.m. June 20, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, ; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: Carlos Mencia — 6 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $43; PMH.
Thursday: Adam Cayton-Holland — 7 p.m., Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $18; CW.
Friday: Sam Tallent — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $22; CW.
Saturday: Derrick Stoup — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $22; CW.
May 27-29: Jackie Kashian — 7:30 p.m. May 27, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. May 28-29, Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $17-$25; CW.
June 3: New Talent Night — 7:30 p.m., Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $14; CW.
June 4-6: Jeff Dye — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. June 4-5, 7 p.m. June 6, Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $17-$25; CW.
June 8: Dancing with Boulder Stars 2021 — 6:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $50. AX.
June 10-12: Carlos Mencia — 7:30 p.m. June 10, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. June 11-12, Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $25-$30; CW.
June 15: The Last Podcast on the Left — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$65; AX.
June 18-20: Melissa Villaseñor — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. June 18-19, 6 p.m. June 20, Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $22-$30; CW.
ART
May 29-Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Yellow plant illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical-illustration.
Through May 31: “Words and Lines” exhibition — Interactive multimedia installation featuring the work of Shantell Martin, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through July 11: “Radiant Season” — Paintings by Kevin Sloan, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/radiant-season-paintings-kevin-sloan.
Through July 18: “Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck” exhibition — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, through Aug. 22, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM