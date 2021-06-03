AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
PMH: pueblomemorialhall.com.
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Tennis — With Molly Burch, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45; AX.
Friday: The Motet — With Eric Krasno, Antwaun Stanley, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman & Jason Hann with Eric Krasno and the Assembly, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$59.50; AX.
Saturday-Sunday: Michael Franti & Spearhead — With Satsang, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65-$85; AX.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70-$90; AX.
June 10-11: The Revivalists — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $65-$85; AX.
June 12-13: Big Head Todd and the Monsters — With Hazel Miller and the Collective, 8 p.m. June 12, 7:30 p.m. June 13, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79.95-$99.95; AX.
June 16: Grace Potter — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$79; AX.
June 18-20: Umphrey’s McGee — 8 p.m. June 18-19, 7 p.m. June 20, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; AX.
June 23: Shakey Graves Was Here — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$79.95; AX.
June 25-27: Widespread Panic — 7 p.m. June 25-26, 6 p.m. June 27, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70, go online for three-day pass costs; AX.
STAGE
Thursday: New Talent Night — 7:30 p.m., Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $14; CW.
Friday-Sunday: Jeff Dye — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $17-$25; CW.
Tuesday: Dancing with Boulder Stars 2021 — 6:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $50; AX.
June 10-12: Carlos Mencia — 7:30 p.m. June 10, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. June 11-12, Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $25-$30; CW.
June 15: The Last Podcast on the Left — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$65; AX.
June 18-20: Melissa Villaseñor — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. June 18-19, 6 p.m. June 20, Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $22-$30; CW.
ART
Through July 11: “Radiant Season” — Paintings by Kevin Sloan, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/radiant-season-paintings- kevin-sloan.
Through July 18: “Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck” Exhibition — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Yellow plant illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical- illustration.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, through Aug. 22, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind.
FESTIVALS
Friday-June 13: Lit Fest — Celebration of the literary arts, Denver; lighthouse writers.org/events/lit-fest.
June 10-31: Hanuman Festival — Yoga and music festival, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM