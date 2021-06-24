AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
PMH: pueblomemorialhall.com.
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Kygo — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50 and up; AX.
Friday-Sunday: Widespread Panic — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70, go online for three-day pass costs; AX.
Tuesday: Beethoven’s Fifth — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$55; AX.
Wednesday: Dirty Heads — With Tribal Seeds, Hirie, DENM, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.
July 1: Donavon Frankenreiter — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.
July 4: Blues Traveler — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$75; AX.
July 5: Dark Star Orchestra — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
July 7: Lindsey Stirling — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.
July 8: Aretha — A Tribute with the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$70; AX.
July 10: Parker McCollum — With Josh Abbott Band, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver, $25-$45; TM.
July 11: Rachel & Vilray — With Taylor Ashton, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30; AX.
July 14-15: CAAMP/Trampled by Turtles — 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$99; AX.
July 16-18: The String Cheese Incident — 7 p.m. July 16-17, 6 p.m. July 18, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $74.99 and up; AX.
July 21: Bonobo — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.95-$69; AX.
July 22: Orville Peck & Yola — With Charley Crockett and John Waters, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40-$65; AX.
STAGE
Through Aug. 22: “Shrek The Musical” — Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown, $29.95 and up. Go online for dates. Tickets required: coloradocandlelight.com.
ART
July 24-Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through July 4: Works by Gail Wagner, Katherine Johnson, Rachael Amos & Phil Rader — 6-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, EDGE Art Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; edgeart.org.
Through July 11: “Radiant Season” — Paintings by Kevin Sloan, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/radiant- season-paintings-kevin-sloan.
Through July 18: “Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Explore the world of yellow plants through illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical- illustration.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, through Aug. 22, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind.
FESTIVALS
July 1-3: July Art Festival — Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
July 1-Aug. 7: Colorado Music Festival — Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.
July 1-Aug. 22: Aspen Music Festival and School — Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM