AX: axs.com
CW: comedyworks.com
LN: livenation.com
PMH: pueblomemorialhall.com.
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Thursday: Flying Lotus — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$65; AX.
Friday-Sunday: Umphrey’s McGee — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; AX.
Tuesday: Subtronics — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.95-$69; AX.
Wednesday: Shakey Graves Was Here — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$79.95; AX.
June 24: Kygo — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50 and up; AX.
June 25-27: Widespread Panic — 7 p.m. June 25-26, 6 p.m. June 27, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70, go online for three-day pass costs; AX.
June 29: Beethoven’s Fifth — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$55; AX.
June 30: Dirty Heads — With Tribal Seeds, Hirie, DENM, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.
STAGE
Friday-Sunday: Melissa Villaseñor — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $22-$30; CW.
ART
Friday-July 4: Works by Gail Wagner, Katherine Johnson, Rachael Amos & Phil Rader — 6-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, EDGE Art Gallery, 6851 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; edgeart.org.
July 24-Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.
Through May 31: “Words and Lines” Exhibition — Interactive multimedia installation featuring the work of Shantell Martin, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through July 11: “Radiant Season” — Paintings by Kevin Sloan, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/radiant-season-paintings-kevin-sloan.
Through July 18: “Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck” Exhibition — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Explore the world of yellow plants through illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical-illustration.
Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, through Aug. 22, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador-dali-gardens-mind.
FESTIVALS
Thursday-Sunday: Sonic Bloom Festival — Electronic music festival, Rye; sonicbloomfestival.com.
June 24-26: Country Jam Music Festival — Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith and Luke Combs will be headliners, Grand Junction; countryjam.com.
June 24-27: Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience — Aspen; tinyurl.com/yb2awjrz.
June 24-Aug. 4: Bravo! Vail Music Festival — Celebrating more than 30 years of music in the mountains, Vail; bravovail.org.
June 25-27: Comedy Festival — With nationally touring comics, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
June 26-27: High Peaks Art Festival — Art, music, food and more, Nederland; highpeaksartfestival.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM