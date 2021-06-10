Widespread Panic

Widespread Panic will perform June 25-27 at Red Rocks.

 courtesy of The RIDE Festival

MUSIC

Saturday-Sunday: Big Head Todd and the Monsters — With Hazel Miller and the Collective, 8 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $79.95-$99.95; AX.

Wednesday: Grace Potter — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$79; AX.

June 17: Flying Lotus — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$65; AX.

June 18-20: Umphrey’s McGee — 8 p.m. June 18-19, 7 p.m. June 20, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up; AX.

June 22: Subtronics — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $29.95-$69; AX.

June 23: Shakey Graves Was Here — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$79.95; AX.

June 24: Kygo — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50 and up; AX.

June 25-27: Widespread Panic — 7 p.m. June 25-26, 6 p.m. June 27, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $70, go online for three-day pass costs; AX.

June 29: Beethoven’s Fifth — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$55; AX.

June 30: Dirty Heads — With Tribal Seeds, Hirie, DENM, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56 and up; AX.

July 1: Donavon Frankenreiter — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30; AX.

July 5: Dark Star Orchestra — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45 and up; AX.

July 8: Aretha — A Tribute with the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55-$70; AX.

July 10: Parker McCollum — With Josh Abbott Band, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Denver, $25-$45; TM.

July 11: Rachel & Vilray — With Taylor Ashton, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $30; AX.

STAGE

Tuesday: The Last Podcast on the Left — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $45-$65; AX.

June 18-20: Melissa Villaseñor — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. June 18-19, 6 p.m. June 20, Comedy Works South, Greenwood Village, $22-$30; CW.

ART

July 24-Nov. 28: “Of Sky and Ground” — Cast bronze works by Yoshitomo Saito, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/sky-and-ground-yoshitomo-saito.

Through July 11: “Radiant Season” — Paintings by Kevin Sloan, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/radiant-season-paintings-kevin-sloan.

Through July 18: “Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion and Influence of Véronique and Gregory Peck” Exhibition — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.

Through Aug. 15: “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustration” — Explore the world of yellow plants through illustrations, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/golden-opportunity-botanical- illustration.

Through Aug. 22: Keith Haring: “Grace House Mural” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Colorado in the Present Tense” Exhibition — Works by Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee, MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.

Through Aug. 22: Jaime Carrejo: “Waiting” Exhibition — MCA Denver, Denver; mcadenver.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Salvador Dalí: Gardens of the Mind” — Lithographs, through Aug. 22, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver; botanicgardens.org/exhibits/salvador- dali-gardens-mind.

FESTIVALS

Friday-Sunday: Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival — Palisade; palisademusic.com.

June 17-20: Sonic Bloom Festival — Colorado’s premier electronic music festival, Rye; sonicbloomfestival.com.

